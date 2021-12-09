Gloucester High senior Ais Faulkner Ainsley Cook received top honors at a special award ceremony on Wednesday evening.
The event also included the presentation of the Sawyer Medals, a long-standing tradition to honor academic excellence among Gloucester High School students, named after one of the city’s greatest benefactors.
After a brief introduction by Superintendent Ben Lummis, the following awards were announced:
- College Women’s Club of Cape Ann Award, given to the highest achieving student according to their grade point average at the end of their junior year: Ais Faulkner and Ainsley Cook.
- Harvard Prize Book, awarded to the second highest achieving student according to their average at the end of their junior year: Eliana Marie Faria.
- Letter of Commendation for Outstanding Performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in 2020: brothers Charles R. and George L. King. They were among the top two-thirds of the 50,000 high scorers of more than 1.3 million students who took the qualifying test in 2020.
The Sawyer Medal
Every year, there is a ceremony to award Sawyer Medals for high academic achievement to eighth- to 12th-graders in Gloucester Public Schools.
Samuel Elwell Sawyer (1815-1889) was a Gloucester native who cherished hard work, education and community giving. He funded the Sawyer Medals, to be given to students who showed academic excellence because he recognized reading and education were keys to success. He also provided money and continued support to establish a free library in the city so all residents could foster their own educations.
These students received Sawyer Medals:
Class of 2022: Jason Emery McNiff and Chiara Rose O’Connor.
Class of 2023: Eliana Antonina Cracchiolo and Maximilian Joseph Nogelo Littman.
Class of 2024: Aurelia Bixby Harrison, Alycia Margaret Hogan-Lopez, Anders Erik Nogelo Littman, Abigail Marie Lowthers, Althea Nesta McHugh, and Bailee Mei Militello.
Class of 2025: Skye Christiane Ciolino, Cassidy Marie Pontes, Jane Carmelita Herrmann, Samahra Nevaeh Salah, Eve Fitzpatrick Liacos, Natalie Felicia Sheedy, Jasmine Heather Madrigal, Alexis Rosalie Thomas, Kellen Churchill Moran, and Aiden Andrew Woods.