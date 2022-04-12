For those following the twists and turns of proposed zoning amendments meant to spur the creation of more housing, the process playing out before the City Council is facing delays due to a scheduling conflict.
First, the discussion of certain zoning amendments are to be taken up the City Council’s Planning and Development Committee on April 20, according to the agenda and City Council President Val Gilman. The committee tabled the discussion during a meeting March 2 and did not take it up last Wednesday, April 6.
Gilman, the vice-chairperson of the council’s Planning and Development Committee and Ward 4 councilor, says the delay is due to a scheduling conflict with Planning Director Gregg Cademartori.
Planning and Development held a marathon session on March 2, in which nine amendments recommended by the Planning Board were discussed.
The amendments were proposed as ways to create more housing from the city’s 2017 Housing Production Plan, but they have caused concerns about congestion, overdevelopment, stresses on infrastructure and loss of views in the historic seaport.
With the state crafting guidelines for MBTA communities to create new multifamily zoning districts, Planning and Development put off discussion on amendments to increase height allowances for single-, two-, and three-family dwellings and multifamily dwellings where permitted to 35 feet, and 45 feet in the downtown Civic Central and Central Business districts.
Planning and Development also delayed discussion of allowing three-family homes by right in the high-density R-5 zoning district downtown.
Because of the scheduling conflict with the planning director, the City Council is expected to continue its public hearing on the zoning amendments until April 26 when Cademartori would be available, Gilman said.
On March 22, the full City Council heard about three hours of testimony before coming up against its 11:30 p.m. curfew. The council did not take any votes or deliberate on the amendments.
The council voted to continue the public hearing to cover correspondences/communications and technical questions to be answered by the planning director, Gilman said.
