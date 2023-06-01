After city councilors Tuesday fielded a presentation from Superintendent Ben Lummis on what’s driving up the schools’ proposed fiscal 2024 budget, the Budget and Finance Committee approved the mayor’s school spending plan that is $650,000 lower than what the School Committee approved.
However, there appears to be progress on closing the gap.
Lummis noted the mayor was recommending a $2.75 million or 5.85% increase, while he had recommended a hike of $3.4 million or 7.25%.
Mayor Greg Verga’s budget carries “the single largest increase in the Gloucester Public Schools budget,” the mayor said in a letter to the City Council with his budget report, with an appropriation of $49.74 million for the schools.
But the School Committee approved a budget of $50.39 million as it faces increases for special education to serve growing numbers of high-needs students, transportation costs, out-of-district tuition and staffing.
The school budget this academic year is just under $47 million.
While he provided no details, Lummis said school leaders were working closely to reduce the budget gap with city CFO John Dunn, Verga, CAO Jill Cahill, along with School Committee Chair Kathy Clancy, Budget and Finance Chair and Ward 1 City Councilor Scott Memhard, and schools’ CFO Gary Frisch.
“I believe we have a way to close that gap further but not the whole way,” Lummis said. “While we are not there yet, we are making good headway and are confident we can bridge that gap.”
Discussing cuts
“The administration is working with the School Committee to identify one-time costs in the proposed school budget that may be able to be funded from a different source,” said Cahill in an email to the Times. “In general, the City Council will need to approve these expenditures and they will go through the regular City Council process.”
With a 3-0 vote, the Budget and Finance Committee, meeting as a Committee of the Whole, recommended the mayor’s school budget figure in advance of the City Council budget public hearing on June 6. The council is scheduled to vote on the city budget on June 13.
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley, a member of Budget and Finance, asked about the difference between the schools’ proposal and what they would be voting on, which was the mayor’s budget.
“If we vote on the mayor’s budget, then it goes back to the school department to make cuts, I assume?” Worthley asked.
School Committee member Melissa Teixeira Prince and Clancy said the school board will take a final vote on the school budget at the end of June after the City Council takes its vote.
“Any adjustment I need to make either by our side or the mayor’s side will be done between now and then,” Lummis said.
Worthley asked: “Would there be value to you — and if the answer is ‘no’ that’s OK — to say if the budget that is before us right now is passed, here’s where we think there will be cuts …?”
“We are looking at a variety of places,” Lummis said, “and that really depends, you know, as we continue to work with the mayor and staff. But if I was public with those various things, when they are all hypothetical, I’m really conscious that that could create a lot of agita, or concern, sorry, unnecessarily, or both, unnecessarily because it’s all, you know, in light pencil and I wouldn’t want to go down that road.”
He said when the time comes for concrete adjustments to be made, the School Committee and others who might be impacted will know about them.
‘A lot of need’
“The economy is not good,” Councilor at-Large James O’Hara insisted, “and a 7.25% increase? People are crying. The residents who live in Gloucester can’t afford to live in Gloucester any longer, they are struggling … But, we have to find a way to make cuts.”
Lummis said some reductions, including those based on enrollment, program choices and scheduling, have already been made.
“We are always going to make some adjustments to positions,’’ Lummis said. “At the same time, as you describe, there is a lot of need out there,” not just in Gloucester but across the commonwealth.
“We are really well aware of the need that is out there , so especially with the historic level of funding coming into the city with the Student Opportunity Act, I think it would be at this point detrimental to pull back and reduce services to our families through the schools.”
Lummis said earlier that state education funding formulas now recognize the challenges facing Gloucester students, through the Student Opportunity Act. He said state education funding for Gloucester schools in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 have increased dramatically, with the city receiving $2.77 million more in fiscal 2023 and an expected $1.7 million more in fiscal 2024. It’s expected Chapter 70 aid to Gloucester would total $11.3 million fiscal 2024.
