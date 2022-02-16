At press time, the Gloucester School Committee were still debating on a date to make masks optional following the state’s decision to end the public school mask mandate Feb. 28.
The School Committee held a more than 2 1/2-hour special meeting Wednesday with about 200 people attending on Zoom to discuss whether students and staff should continue to have to wear masks after Feb. 28 with cases dropping off sharply.
School Committee Chairman Kathy Clancy said they received an outpouring of 130 emails in response to ending the mask mandate.
Last Friday, the Board of Health voted unanimously to lift the city-wide mask mandate for public indoor spaces and city buildings in the face of data showing hospitalizations and wastewater virus data were on the wane.
They also noted that the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee voted Tuesday to end its mask mandate on Feb. 28. Rockport schools will go mask optional March 8.
Superintendent Ben Lummis recommended masks be made optional on March 7 to give students and staff time to adjust, and see if there might be a spike after February break, as there had been after past school breaks.
“We need to actively communicate our support for anyone who chooses to continue to wear a mask,” Lummis said.
When asked about a one-week delay compared with Manchester Essex ending its mandate on Feb. 28, Gloucester High School Nurse Jeff Parco said the additional week would give them time to see if there might be a spike following the February break.
Masks would still have to be worn on school buses per federal order, and masks would be strongly recommended for those returning to school after testing positive for COVID. Because of privacy issues, the schools could not enforce such a mandate for that situation, Lummis said.
Lummis presented survey data with five questions and two open response questions involving 428 responses from Gloucester High students, 322 responses from staff and 1,172 responses from families.
The survey showed:
- 66% of families and 47% of staff wanted students to stop wearing masks in school and school functions.
- On the contrary, 25% of families and 40% of staff favored students continuing to wear masks.
- Of the Gloucester High students surveyed, 74% wanted to make mask wearing optional, while 22% wanted to continue the mask requirement.
- There was a wide range of views about when the mask mandate might stop, with 51% of Gloucester High students, 54% of families and 36% of staff favoring the mask mandate end on Feb. 28. However, 47% of staff, 32% of families and 30% of Gloucester High students favored the later date of March 14 as the end date.
Parents and teachers weighed in via Zoom.
“My biggest concern is it seemed very rushed for the decision,” said Gloucester High teacher Cynthia Mochowski in terms the state ending the mask mandate. She wanted to wait until at least March 14, as students will know the mandate is ending and the warmer weather will allow them to open windows.
Those who spoke mostly favored ending the mask mandate sooner rather than later, though some were willing to wait.
“Masks are not effective, nor safe for our children,” said Graziella Paone, a parent of two high school students who said it was time to follow the decisions of the governor and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. “Use your voice, your kids deserve it,” she urged callers on the line.
Matthew Doherty said he agreed with Lummis’s recommendation. “I wish it were earlier, I’ll take what I can get.”
“I think it’s too fast of a decision,” said Gloucester High Teacher Amber McGlynn said she felt Feb. 28 was too soon.
“After the last break, it was so high,” she said about there being a lot of teachers and students absent at Gloucester High after the last break due to COVID-19.
Stephanie Silva said it was time for the School Committee to give the responsibility back to families and lift the mandate as soon as possible.
