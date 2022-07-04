After two years of navigating the schools. in America’s oldest seaport through much of the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Committee gave Superintendent Ben Lummis high marks for his job during the 2021-2022 school year, and on Wednesday gave him a pay pump.
The School Committee voted unanimously to increase Lummis’s pay by 2.25% for fiscal 2023 for a total salary of $193,252.50 after going behind closed doors for salary negotiations during its June 29 meeting carried on Zoom.
The committee also voted unanimously to tell Lummis it would like negotiate a successor contract with him as the superintendent enters the third year of a three-year deal.
“Thank you for sticking with us,” School Committee Chair Kathleen Clancy told Lummis on June 29.
“My pleasure, my honor,” said Lummis, who said this was a great committee with which to work.
Lummis took the helm of Gloucester schools in the summer of 2020 on the retirement of Richard Safier, who had been superintendent since May 2011.
Before coming to Gloucester, Lummis had worked in Boston, Needham, and Cambridge and had served as an interim superintendent in Brookline before he signed a three-year contract with a starting salary of $184,000.
“It’s been a long two years as you all know, and it’s been exhausting for all of us,” Lummis told the School Committee on June 22, thanking members for getting what he is trying to do to move the schools forward. “I said this last year, and it’s true again this year, it’s pretty extraordinary to folks to sort of pay witness to what you are trying to accomplish and say it back to you,” Lummis said. “I think it’s a rare experience in life and it’s something that you have given me that gift of.”
“I’m hoping for an easier year next year like we all are,” Lummis added. “I would really enjoy that, but it’s been great to be here.”
Mayor Greg Verga, a member of the School Committee as mayor, said he has worked well with Lummis in the past six months as he adjusts to his new role.
“It’s been pretty helpful having you at the helm to sort of lead me through all the school side,” Verga said. The mayor was appreciative that the budget Lummis had put forward was within the guidelines set by the previous administration. “I think we’ll have a very effective school year with that budget and with you leading us.”
“I am grateful to have been part of the hiring process,” said School Committee member Laura Wiessen, “and that we found Ben when we did and that he joined our district at such a difficult, difficult moment for that first summer of COVID and I feel I just have so much respect for the work you’ve done these two years and how you have taken the time to learn our people and our place in the midst of a very challenging time.”
School Committee member Bill Melvin said he was not easily impressed by people in leadership positions, but he was by Lummis.
“I don’t think I could be any more impressed with the job that he’s done and what he brings to the table every day,” Melvin said.
Six of the School Committee’s seven members evaluated Lummis, with Keith Mineo declining to do so as one of the newer members on the committee.
The evaluation rated Lummis on progress on goals set by the committee, and performance goals for superintendents set by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Performance standards on assessing the progress toward several goals were: “Did Not Meet,” “Some Progress,” “Significant Progress,” “Met,” and “Exceeded.”
According to the evaluation, for the Professional Practice Goals, all six members checked off Lummis had “Met” these goals.
For Student Learning Goals, one evaluator gave Lummis “Significant Progress” while four scored that he had “Met” these goals, and one said he “Exceeded” them.
On District Improvement Goals, one evaluator gave Lummis “Significant Progress,” and five rated that he had “Met” these goals.
Assessments of the performance of standards carried ratings of “Unsatisfactory,” “Needs Improvement, “Proficient” and “Exemplary.”
Clancy told the committee that “Proficient” is considered “a very, very high bar.”
“So in terms of Instructional Leadership,” Clancy said, “we have five people that scored the superintendent ‘Proficient’ and one that scored the superintendent ‘Exemplary.’”
On Management and Operations, one committee member scored Lummis “Proficient” while the other five scored him “Exemplary.”
The superintendent’s overall performance ratings were “Proficient” for Professional Culture, Family and Community Engagement, and Instructional Leadership, while on Management and Operations, two members rated him “Proficient” while four graded him “Exemplary.”
