The Gloucester School Committee will meet Wednesday and on the agenda is an update on the development of the budget for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and the district’s plan for ongoing improvement.
The Jan. 12 meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road, and will be conducted by remote participation on Zoom.
Among the business on tap will be an update from the East Gloucester/Veterans’ Memorial School Building Committee about the ongoing project.
The committee will also hear from the Gloucester High School Student Advisory Council made up of Baily Saputo, Andrew Coelho, Jenna Smith and Nate Oaks. A Gloucester Education Foundation grant of $2,500 for the Plum Cove Elementary School’s fourth- and fifth-grade play is also up for approval.
The next regular School Committee meeting is scheduled for Jan. 26.
To attend the meeting, you can follow the Zoom link to join the webinar at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/87279511458. Join via Phone by dialing 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. The webinar ID is 872 7951 1458.
