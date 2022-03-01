Schoolchildren in Gloucester, Manchester and Essex who returned to the classroom Monday after a weeklong vacation were no longer required to wear face coverings indoors.
“We are focused on the importance of supporting each other as we take this next step towards normalcy,” said East Gloucester Elementary School principal Amy Pasquarello. “Some students and staff are continuing to wear masks while others are going mask free. It is nice to see so many smiling faces.”
Gov. Charlie Baker and state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced early in February that they were lifting the statewide indoor mask mandate effective Monday and would instead leave masking requirements up to individual school districts.
Some districts, including Rockport and in the state’s largest cities of Boston, Worcester and Springfield, have decided to keep indoor mask mandates for students and staff in place for the time being.
Rockport Superintendent Rob Liebow had recommended and the School Committee agreed in February that the schools go mask-optional on March 8 due to “potential adverse conditions” from the 13-day February break. With the eight-day buffer, school health staff will be able to properly review the district’s pool testing results taken on Feb. 28 and March 7.
Boston will reassess masking rules based on COVID-19 metrics, Mayor Michelle Wu has said.
Worcester’s Board of Health has a meeting scheduled for March 7 to weigh masking requirements, and the city’s School Committee has said it will follow the health board’s recommendations.
Students and staff across Massachusetts have been required to wear masks for the entire school year. Riley implemented the mask requirement in August to stem the spread of the coronavirus, and it was extended several times — most recently in early January, when the highly contagious omicron variant was surging.
Several dozen schools had been allowed to drop mask requirements if they reached an 80% vaccination threshold among staff and students.
Masks are still required on school buses and other official school transportation, because that is a federal regulation.
Riley had said he was lifting mask requirements because of the state’s high vaccination rates among children and in consultation with public health experts.
Many cities and towns, including all on Cape Ann, have also been lifting mask mandates for all indoor public spaces as new cases of the coronavirus wane.
