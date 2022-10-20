A plan to switch up Gloucester’s school attendance zones hasn’t been approved {span}—{/span} yet.
The School Committee postponed a vote on the new zones at its Oct. 12 meeting. The issue will come before the board again for a vote on Oct. 26.
The continuance will allow Superintendent Ben Lummis to explore a 5-year transition period to these redistricting changes instead of the currently proposed the years, per the School Committee’s request.
If approved, all pupils who currently attend elementary school would be allowed to stay in their current schools for up to five years even if they do not live in that school’s attendance zone once the redistricting is approved and takes effect.
This way, first-graders and kindergartners could stay at the same elementary school from start to finish.
“I don’t believe in taking kindergarteners and first-graders out of their school,” committee member Melissa Teixeira Prince said at the meeting. “I know kids are resilient. and they probably would rebound very well. However, I just think with all that’s been going on in the world in the past couple of years, why do we have to put that pressure on them?”
Students will be grandfathered to stay during the next three to five years, depending on what transition period the committee and Lummis approves, would remain eligible for bus transportation during this time.
More siblings would also be able to stay at the same school longer without having to resort to school choice, which puts the burden of transportation to and from school on families.
“(A 5-year period) is not going to solve everything for every family, but I would hope it would get us a little further in as Melissa said, to having families prepare, letting kids continue in the school that they’re in and then giving families choices if they do want to leave earlier,” committee member Laura Wiessen said at the meeting.
School Committee policy calls for updating school attendance zones when there is an opening of a new school. In this case, East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools will merge next year in a new building on Webster Street.
All students who now attend Veterans or East Gloucester will have a spot at that school, Lummis said at the meeting. Up to 85% of families in the district would not be impacted, as most major changes will hit Beeman and Plum Cove.
The zone changes will maximize enrollment at the new school, maintain small elementary school class sizes across the district, and lessen socio-economic disproportionality in school assignments, among other benefits, Lummis said.
Some families expressed concerns over the plan at an Oct. 5 public hearing, mainly, because it would separate some siblings.
Texiera suggested at the Oct. 12 meeting for the committee to wait a year after the new Webster Street school opens to see if any families want to voluntarily choice into a school outside their current or proposed zone.
Committee member Samantha Watson said this could create inequality across the board.
“(School choice) relies on parents being able to transport their kids, and so for the families who cannot transport their kids and then are relying on buses, they don’t actually get that choice,” Watson said.
Adding to that, committee chairperson Kathy Clancy said more cars coming to schools during pick up and drop off may cause traffic issues.
Mayor Greg Verga said it’s best for Gloucester to redistrict now.
“In 2008, when I was on the School Committee, we closed Fuller School,” he said at the meeting. “We made a conscious decision not to redistrict. What we said is, ‘Fuller kids, we’re just going to spread you where we can fit you.’ and the result is the buckshot districting that we have now.”
He doesn’t want to leave another redistricting mess for a future school committee to sort through if and when Plum Cove and Beeman merge into one school, Verga said.
“We’re going to have to bite the bullet, but that’s why I’m thinking this five-year compromise will sort of make it less painful,” he said.
