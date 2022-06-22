School Street fire sparked by electrical outlet, fire official says

The cause of a two-alarm fire at 33 School St. early Monday morning that sent two occupants and two firefighters to the hospital was accidental, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said Wednesday.
“It was accidental in nature and the result of an electrical event or failure in an electrical outlet,” said Jake Wark, the department’s public information officer. The fire started in an exterior receptacle at the rear of the building.
“Electrical fires are the second leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts,” Wark said.
A joint investigation into the cause was conducted by the Gloucester Fire Department and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Crews arrived just after 3 a.m. to discover fire and smoke coming from the side and rear of the 2 1/2-story, wood-frame house. The house sits about a block away from Fire Department Headquarters at 8 School St. and crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
Assistant Fire Chief Robert Rivas said Tuesday both firefighters who were taken to the hospital have been released following treatment. A Gloucester firefighter was released from the hospital Monday afternoon, he said. A Manchester-by-the-Sea firefighter had been released Monday morning.
Rivas said the Gloucester firefighter was “doing well and resting at home.” Rivas had said in an earlier interview the reason the firefighters were taken to the hospital was stress-related with the fire taking place so early in the morning.
There were six people in the home at the time of the fire and everyone was out of the home when crews arrived. One occupants was treated and released Monday morning but Rivas did not have official word on the other occupant’s condition.
Rivas said inspectors did not think the building was a total loss, but he did not have a dollar estimate for the damage.
The owner of the Yellow Sub Shop at 73 Pleasant St. in Gloucester is also one of the owners of the home damaged in the fire.
A post on the Facebook page, We Are All in This Together Gloucester & Cape Ann, sent prayers to Fatima Silva “whose house was damaged by an early morning fire. Glad everyone got out safely.”
A call to the sub shop on Tuesday was answered by a man who said he was Silva’s son, and that she was not available for comment.
Silva is listed as one of the trustees of 33 School Street Realty Trust which has owned the two-family home since 2007, according to city and deed records. The property is assessed in city records at $485,100.
A GoFundMe called “Gloucester House Fire” was organized by Teresa Pydynkowski of Danvers on Tuesday to aid one of the occupants of the building.
As of Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. the fundraiser had raised $2,925 toward a goal of $3,500.
“Hi, we are raising funds for one of our employees and his family. He lived with his parents and grandparents in a house in Gloucester, which suffered a fire on June 20th. These are good, hardworking people who could use a hand. Please donate what you can to help get them through this unimaginable time,” the page said.
