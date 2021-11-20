Schoolchildren helped what may be the most popular member of the Gloucester Police Department celebrate a birthday Friday.
Ace the English golden retriever and furriest member of department’s Community Impact Unit turns 2 this Saturday.
As Ace toured the schools with School Resource Officer Peter Sutera he received plenty of petting, hugs and kisses. He was also given cards, dog treats.
Ace, who has worked alongside School Resource Officer Peter Sutera at O’Maley Innovation Middle School for the past year, provided comfort to children who may need de-escalation assistance — primarily those who have attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), who are on the autism spectrum, and other behavioral problems.
He received training from Walpole-based Golden Opportunities for Independence. He is also trained to assist in locating missing persons.
The Police Department was able to acquire Ace — whose price tag came to $16,000 — through the support of the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, a Framingham-based non profit, and local donations. Local donations also fund his food, cover his vets bills and more.