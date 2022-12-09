Gloucester Schools Superintendent Ben Lummis notified all school families in the district on Friday, Dec. 9, about “a concerning incident” that morning: A student on the way to Veterans Memorial Elementary School reported to the principal that a man in a white van with school bus markings asked her to get into his vehicle, which she did not do.
Lummis notified parents “out of an abundance of caution.”
Lummis and the police chief said Friday afternoon that the incident may have been a misunderstanding.
"We worked closely with the Police Department to try to figure out if this was a real threat or just confusion by a transport driver," Lummis said in a message responding to a Times' request for further comment. "Because we couldn't confirm one way or another we decided to be cautious and let all families know about the situation."
In his email to parents, Lummis said: “While no one was hurt, we want to make sure families are aware of this situation.” The van was not a Gloucester Public Schools van or vehicle, he said. Veterans Memorial is in session at the former St. Ann School on Prospect and Pleasant streets.
“We are grateful that the student did everything right,” Lummis said. “The student kept moving, did not get into the van, and then reported this incident to a school staff member upon arrival at school.” Lummis said police were notified immediately.
“It remains an open investigation of the Gloucester Police Department,” said police Chief Ed Conley, “but there is no indication it was an attempted abduction.”
In his notice to parents, Lummis said police were actively looking into the situation and speaking with neighbors who live near where the incident occurred. He said while police have not been able to determine if there was a real threat, he wanted to let families know about what happened nonetheless.
“Please remind your student to never get into a vehicle with someone they don’t know and to always let you or another adult know if a stranger approaches them or asks them to do anything,” Lummis advised parents.
Conley said School Resource Officer Peter Sutera initiated an investigation immediately and said there was no indication it was an attempted abduction.
“There is a whole host of things it could be,” Conley said.
Conley said he was told the gentleman asked only once for the student to get into the van. This may mean that the van was there to pick up another student and the driver mistook the student’s identity, Conley said. Sometimes vans have different drivers, so the matter may be a misunderstanding, the chief said.