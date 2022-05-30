Gloucester Public Schools’ proposed fiscal 2023 budget of nearly $47 million will go before the City Council this month.
The council’s Budget and Finance Committee voted 3-0 Thursday to recommend the schools’ spending plan for the upcoming academic year, moving it to the full council for a vote.
The schools are seeking a $1.35 million, 2.96% increase over the present school year’s spending plan, which is in line with increases in recent years.
“What you will see tonight is the result of us just working closely, not only this year but also last year as well,” said Superintendent Ben Lummis about the work the school department has done with the city administration to craft the budget.
“I’ve been around for just a few budgets on the schools,” said Councilor-at-Large Tony Gross, a former School Committee member, “and what I saw for this budget as a direction tool for education I think is one of the best I’ve ever seen, I have to give you guys that.”
Before getting into the numbers, Lummis spoke about the challenge this school year has presented, especially dealing with the omicron coronavirus surge in January.
“If you talk to any teacher or our staff in our buildings you’ll know that this has actually been perhaps the hardest year … or has been the hardest year all of our folks have ever experienced in school and schooling, and that’s not just Gloucester, that’s really across the state and probably well beyond, but it’s also been successful in so many ways,” Lummis said.
Lummis said the budget was built to support student learning, engagement, instruction and support. He said the district is conscious that federal COVID-19 relief grants will be going away in a couple of years and is shifting positions paid for by grants into the operating budget. The schools also anticipate increases in health care and dental insurance costs and salary adjustments in a way that is sustainable.
Priorities include the need to be flexible because of the unknowns of the pandemic, the need to build on successes in the elementary and pre-schools, continued investments in mental health, social emotional learning and behavioral supports, and support for curriculum, instruction and student engagement at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, he said.
Four positions previously funded through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grants are being moved into the upcoming school year’s budget: the district’s mental health coordinator, the Gloucester High special education administrator, the O’Maley adjustment counselor and the district’s transportation manager.
According to an earlier presentation, the proposed school budget was updated this spring to allow the schools to bring the additional positions due to a $467,925 reduction in costs for special education tuition for Gloucester students attending school outside of the city.
Where the sizeable reduction came from is complicated and it’s related to how out-of-district tuition for special needs students who are part of the school choice program is reimbursed. A small number of Gloucester students who attend different school districts through school choice have been placed in special education out-of-district placements.
Since 2017, the schools have been reimbursing the city for this out-of-district tuition cost through a supplementary budget transfer. However, state law does not require the school department to reimburse the city, which has agreed to end the reimbursement program for fiscal 2023, according to the presentation.
This allowed for updates to the budget, including, among other things, a guidance counselor and English language educator at Gloucester High, and specialist teachers at O’Maley. The additional positions did not change the proposed budget’s bottom line.
The new Gloucester High guidance counselor will enhance staffing. Presently, three counselors take on a full student load and the school counseling coordinator has a partial student load. With the fourth counselor, the plan is to have the counseling coordinator take on the role of operations and budgeting for the high school, relieving the principal of those duties to focus on instructional support and supervision, Lummis said.
Lummis said some staff are being added at the middle school to create smaller academic class sizes, going from 25 to 26 students in a class to the lower 20s, or even as low as 19 or 20. This will allow for better relationship building, improved student behavior and instructional attention and student engagement.
Specialist offerings to allow for more physical education classes and music are also being expanded. The schools will also be reviewing the math and English language arts curriculum.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.