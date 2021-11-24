With one new elementary school on the horizon, the Gloucester School District is hoping to keep Beeman and Plum Cove elementary schools up and running for the near future.
The Gloucester School Committee approved plans Nov. 10 to renovate the modular classrooms at both elementary schools. Renovating the modular classrooms would keep the schools open for another 10 years.
The project, estimated to cost $3.1 million, will now go to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and City Council’s desks for funding consideration. According to a PowerPoint presentation given at the School Committee meeting, consideration will take place during November and December.
The modular classrooms at Beeman and Plum Cove were built to accommodate an ever-growing student body. Plum Cove currently holds 211 students, while Beeman has 330 enrolled, school officials said. The modular classrooms at both schools are used for kindergarten through second-grade classes.
Space has been a constant issue for the district, especially at Beeman, school leaders said. Even with the modular classrooms filled, occupational, speech, or physical therapists meet with their students in the hallways as there is no private areas for them to work. Two offices are split between six instructional and special education teachers. There are no longer student workspaces in the library, which has since been reduced to about half the size of a typical classroom. The staff room doubles as a conference room, meaning meetings are scheduled around lunch breaks for certain staff members.
Now, the modular classrooms are starting to wear down. This summer, Gloucester Public Works retained Construction Monitoring Services to provide estimates on their renovation and replacement. The Marlborough construction firm serves as the owner’s project manager for a variety of the city’s ongoing projects, including renovations to the Gloucester Police Station and administration upgrades at Gloucester High School. According to Construction Monitoring Services’ study, replacing the classrooms would cost around $7 million, not factoring rising material prices.
If money for the renovations comes through on time, the project could be completed as early as next summer. This would include improvements to the buildings’ siding and roofs, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electric systems, and doors, windows and finishes.
In addition, the district will also request money to repaint both schools’ exteriors. The costs are estimated at $85,000 for Plum Cove and $75,000 for Beeman.
District officials say they believes this is the best way forward to ensure the schools’ viability for the near future despite space concerns.
The School Committee did not recommend turning Beeman into a kindergarten through grade four school and moving its fifth-grade class to O’Maley. The presentation given on Nov. 10 states “it does not make sense educationally, programmatically, or from a school community perspective to have a single school with different configuration.” The move would also come with its own share of costs, according to the district.
Reconfiguring Beeman to two classrooms per grade would also not be beneficial as “any adjustments to Beeman grade configuration, size, and school assignment need to come as part of a systemwide analysis and revision of school assignment zones leading up and after the opening of the new (East Gloucester)/Veterans’ Elementary School.”
Contractors broke ground on the new elementary school to house the combined student bodies and staffs of Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools this past month. It is expected to open in fall 2023.
