ESSEX — Schoolchildren and staff at Essex Elementary School held their first school-wide meeting in the three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Friday.
Taking centerstage was new Principal Sheila McAdams and the awarding of gift cards to the top readers of school's summer reading program.
The names of two young readers — Charlie Eurich and Morgan Burke, who each read at least 25 hours this summer — were chosen through a raffle to win $150 Amazon gift cards. More than 80 children participated in the program, and those who read more than 600 minutes will receive a prize during library class this week. The Essex Elementary School Summer Reading Program is sponsored by BankGloucester and Ascend Accounting & Consulting of Essex and is a collaboration with TOHP Burnham Library in Essex.
Also discussed were the school's guiding principles: achievement, honesty, respect, caring and responsibility.