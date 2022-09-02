The 38th Annual Gloucester Schooner Festival set sail Thursday evening with a Schooner Challenge in the harbor after officials outlined this weekend’s events and what they viewed as a maritime start to the seaport’s 400th anniversary in 2023.
“We are really just excited in kicking off for next year’s festival because Gloucester turns 400 next year,” said Michael De Koster, the executive director of Maritime Gloucester, the nonprofit that hosts this weekend’s of end-of-the-summer maritime events celebrating the international fishermen’s cup races of the 1920s.
“No one has officially given me this moniker,” De Koster said. “I should ask the mayor’s permission, but to me Schooner Festival is the kickoff for the Gloucester 400 this year. We are closing down summer and we are starting this big event, and we want to make as much focus about our heritage and all the great things that are going to start happening next year.”
“This is always an exciting time for us in Gloucester,” said Mayor Greg Verga, “seeing the historic schooners out there and just a little reminder that now they are the cool schooners to watch but to remember that historically, our brave fishermen used to go out and make a living on the sea on these schooners.”
“So, we’ve got an exciting weekend ahead of us. I’m looking forward to seeing the schooners, seeing all the activities on land, listening to the music, the fireworks and everything that is going to happen in between,” Verga said.
For those looking to find out what to do, whether it be on Maritime Heritage Day on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or how to watch the Parade of Sail from Stacy Boulevard or the Mayor’s Cup Race on Sunday, Tess McColgan, the new executive director of the Discover Gloucester, directed folks to discovergloucester.com.
“We have information on where you can stay, play, dine and experience everything Gloucester has to offer,” McColgan said. This includes a Plan Your Visit tool allowing festivalgoers to map out their itineraries on their mobile devices.
Daisy Nell Collinson, chair of the Gloucester Schooner Festival and one of the festival’s original founders noted the mayor’s father, Tony Verga, was a city councilor and was on the festival’s committee back in 1985.
“We’ve been doing this now as a way to sort of celebrate the fisherman’s races that were in the 1920s and ‘30s. A lot of people have heard about the Gertrude L. Thebaud, built in Essex and racing against the Bluenose, built in Lunenberg, Nova Scotia, the friendly rivalry and that story is still being discussed today in both ports.”
After 1938, Collinson said, those races ended and people forgot about what happened.
“But nobody forget the sacrifice and the work of the fishermen who fished under sail on what’s now the icon of Gloucester, the fishing schooner,” Collinson said. More than 4,000 schooners were built in her hometown of Essex, but only about five remain, she said, including the Schooner Adventure, which sat nearby on the dock at Maritime Gloucester, and which was built in 1926.
Collinson said “at last count,” they had 26 schooners in the festival, including some that are local, some that are 20 years old or some that are almost 100 years old, each with their own unique story to tell. Collinson is also the owner of the brigantine schooner Redbird.
“Come sailing,” said 11th generation Essex boat builder Harold Burnham, who said he built five of the vessels sailing in the festival, including the 65-foot Schooner Thomas E. Lannon, the first schooner he built. He said it has been an honor to be able to pass on the traditional skills of boatbuilding to young people.
De Koster said Friday is traditionally a day to meet the fleet coming in from up and down the Eastern Seaboard.
“It’s really a great thing seeing all those sails come back,” De Koster said. “The heritage of Gloucester is so important to this festival, the fishing heritage, but seeing that canvas spread out over the harbor again is an amazing, amazing thing and that’s why they do this each year.”
