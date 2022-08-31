Historic sailing vessels, large and small, will fill Gloucester Harbor during the 38th Gloucester Schooner Festival over Labor Day weekend.
Twenty-seven schooners will cruise into the historic seaport along with the usual pleasure and fishing craft that dot the waters over the summer.
Daisy Nell Collinson, chair of the Gloucester Schooner Festival committee, said it will be an active port during the festival, which runs from Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5, and the main events bring an Age of Sail spectacle to the harbor.
“One of my favorite comments was when one out-of-towner said to me ‘This is very cool, do you do this every weekend?’,” she related. “This is an exciting year that will serve as a testing ground leading up to next year, which will be a special year. We hope that what happens in our community this year spills over into the 400th anniversary next year and afterward. We want Gloucester to be identified with schooners, which are icons for the city of Gloucester.”
She noted that while many New Englanders go to Maine to ride on a schooner, Gloucester is increasingly becoming a destination for schooners as an attraction.
New elements of this year’s Gloucester Schooner Festival include a livestream of Sunday’s Parade of Sail by Good Morning Gloucester. This allows people who are unable to go downtown an opportunity to view it, but is also helpful for those who may be along the waterfront because they can tune in and hear the broadcast and learn about the boats if they are not in the vicinity of the hosts, Collinson and Michael Costello, also one of the founders of the festival. They will be joined by Maritime Gloucester historian Justin Demetri who will add to the live commentary.
“Awe is the reaction of most people,” said Costello. “Some of the old-timers will talk about how this reminds them of Gloucester Harbor when they were kids. The Parade of Sail is a marvelous show, and now for younger people, it has become a learning experience. The crowds are always very enthusiastic.”
In another new offering, Cape Ann Harbor Tours will give a harbor tour of the schooner fleet at 6 and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The final summer Gloucester Block Party is Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. downtown on Main Street with music, dining, food and other festivities.
The Schooner Festival fun begins Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with a Schooner Challenge. Local schooners’ crews will put their “seamanship to the test” over an “obstacle” course.
“This was something cooked up between Capt. Heath Ellis and Capt. Harold Burnham some years back. It was just a friendly competition between the two vessels for passenger pleasure and now it’s sort of the soft opening,” said Collinson. “This is just for fun.”
Michael De Koster, executive director of Maritime Gloucester, said the Gloucester Schooner Festival has events for all ages and interests.
On Saturday, Maritime Heritage Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is centered at Maritime Gloucester’s harbor-front home at 23 Harbor Loop, where there will be demonstrations and activities throughout the day. De Koster noted that one highlight will be a demonstration on the pier by the USS Constitution’s 1812 Marine Guard in full uniform. This year Maritime Heritage Day also will feature its first ever food truck galley with five food trucks and a snack bar.
Another location to visit are the schooner docks at 65 Rogers St. to get a close look at the sailing vessels, added De Koster.
In an new offering, a “hop-on, hop off” tour with Cape Ann Harbor Tours is available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, with shuttle stops at the harbormaster docks at Harbor Loop, St. Peters Square, the Studio on Rocky Neck, and Ocean Alliance if requested. The cost is $15.
And for the second year, festival-goers can visit Ocean Alliance on Rocky Neck as well as the schooner Roseway that will be docked there. and while on Rocky Neck, visitors can head to the nearby Maritime Saturday gathering at Gloucester Marine Railways, where from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Phyllis A. Marine Association hosts a Mug Up. The Marine Association is collecting genealogies and stories about the vessel and her fishermen to celebrate Gloucester’s 400th.
The Schooner Festival is a program of Maritime Gloucester, and it represents a wide-reaching effort, said De Koster.
“This event takes a whole community of people and volunteers and organizations working together to make it happen,” he said.
For more details and a full schedule, visit https://www.maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival.