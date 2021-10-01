The inaugural sculpture installation — of an 8-foot high work, a gift of native son Aristides “Aris” Burton Demetrios and his wife — happened Friday at the new 4-acre Cape Ann Museum Green off Poplar Street.
The figurative sculpture, “Etruscan King and Consort,” opens to viewing by the public on Friday, Oct. 1. Designed and fabricated by Demetrios, it is made of stainless steel.
A graduate of Gloucester High School and Harvard University, Demetrios studied architecture at the University of California Berkeley and since 1959, has made California his home. During his more than half-century career, he has received numerous awards and public and private commissions. Among his most well-known works are the White Memorial Fountain on the campus of Stanford University and a fountain at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, according to a press release.
On Cape Ann, his work is the well known Sea Harvest, a bronze fountain commissioned in 1977 and installed at the entrance to Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale St.
Demetrios is the son of the award-winning children’s book author and Folly Cove Designers founder Virginia Lee Burton Demetrios and sculptor George Demetrios.
“Etruscan King and Consort” is the first piece placed at CAM Green, also home to the newly opened Janet & William Ellery James Center. It is anticipated that in coming years, Demetrios’ work will be joined by pieces by contemporary and past sculptors.
“It is fitting that the first piece installed outdoors at CAM Green recognizes Aris and honors his family,” said Martha Oaks, the museum’s curator. “Aris’s achievements in the world of sculpture continue a remarkable creative thread that runs through the family and has greatly enriched the lives of many over the generations, across the country, and around the world.”
During his career, Demetrios has worked primarily in metals, exploring themes of union, family, and legacy in his works.
The artist wanted this sculpture to convey “eternal love,” since in mythical lore the Etruscan king and his consort are buried together so their bond with each other is never broken.
“I chose this piece for the Cape Ann Museum to signal my eternal love for Gloucester, as a fountain of joyous memories and cherished friendships,” Demetrios said.
Oliver Barker, the museum director, said the institution is honored to have this work as the first permanent sculpture at CAM Green.
“His family’s artistic legacy runs deep on Cape Ann and so it is appropriate that his work be the first to grace our beautiful new CAM Green campus,” he said.
More information about the exhibit and other events at the Cape Ann Museum may be found at www.capeannmuseum.org.