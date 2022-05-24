Fourteen-year-old Aidan Rosell was up and out early this past Saturday morning. He was on his way to Harbor Loop to “set stuff up” for a two-hour event, hosted by fellow members of Gloucester’s Sea Scouts Ship 5, to celebrate their latest contribution to serving Gloucester’s waterfront: a refillable water bottle station.
The Sea Scouts, says Aidan, are “like the Boy Scouts.” In fact, they are a part of the Boy Scouts, but they’re all about the sea. So, instead of saying “troop,” they say “ship,” as in Gloucester’s “Ship 5,“ which Aidan has been active in for the past five years.
Aidan says he loves the Sea Scouts for what it teaches him, from tying nautical knots, to sailing, to manning a vessel in distress, to — in his mind, most importantly — saving the environment.
An important, and largely unsung, contribution that Sea Scouts Ship 5 makes on Gloucester Harbor’s environment is trash-pick.
Over the years, the crew has logged tons of refuse left on the waterfront.
Along the way, they’ve kept a running log of the most common items, and, not surprisingly, the ubiquitous use of plastic water bottles — was by far and away the greatest problem.
So Ship 5 went after a solution, and found it in a surprisingly simple idea: a refillable water bottle station, now installed for use at the rear of the Gloucester Harbormaster’s Office on Harbor Loop.
The water station, which came in handy as the temperature rose on this past weekend, is the result of a grant, spearheaded by Lynn Colletti, best known as the skipper of Ship 5.
Designedly to be used with refillable steel water bottles, the water station may not seem like such a big deal until you consider its cumulative effect on plastic refuse.
By eliminating the use of water bottles by boaters, says Colletti, the deadly effect of plastic pollution on the ocean and its sea life could be drastically reduced, one strategically placed refillable water station at a time.
And that, says Colletti, is all about what all the celebrating was about Saturday.
“Everyone was there,” says Aidan.
“Everyone” included Mayor Greg Verga, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, Sea Scouts partners and supporters including Ocean Alliance and Maritime Gloucester, as well as proud parents, people of all ages, and last but not least, the Sea Scouts themselves, who’ve committed to the daily cleaning and water filter replacing needed to safely maintain the station.
For some folks, it may have been just another Saturday, but down at Solomon Jacobs Landing, the day belonged to Gloucester Sea Scouts Ship 5.
Because now, as well as water, water everywhere, there’ll be plenty of water to drink on the waterfront. and a lot less plastic.
For more information about the Gloucester Sea Scouts, a non-profit youth organization based, email seascoutshipno.5@gmail.com.
