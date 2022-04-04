The worldwide seafood industry is steeling itself for price hikes, supply disruptions and potential job losses as new rounds of economic sanctions on Russia make key species such as cod and crab harder to come by.
The latest round of U.S. attempts to punish Russia for the invasion of Ukraine includes bans on imports of seafood, alcohol and diamonds. The U.S. is also stripping “most favored nation status” from Russia. Nations around the world are taking similar steps.
Russia is one of the largest producers of seafood in the world, and was the fifth-largest producer of wild-caught fish, according to a 2020 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
Russia is not one of the biggest exporters of seafood to the U.S., but it’s a world leader in exports of cod (the preference for fish and chips in the U.S.). It’s also a major supplier of crabs and Alaska pollock, widely used in fast-food sandwiches and processed products such as fish sticks.
The impact is likely to be felt globally, as well as in places with working waterfronts.
In Gloucester
And while Gloucester certainly has a working waterfront, Mark E. DeCristoforo, executive director of the Massachusetts Seafood Collaborative, says the impact to members, including some processors in Gloucester, is “not going to be anything serious.”
The Boston-based collaborative counts the nonprofit Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, Lisa T. Corp. and Steve Connolly Seafood Company, which had operations in Gloucester up until this year, among its members.
“This was done in cooperation with everybody,” said Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association President Angela Sanfilippo, “including those who use the pollock and the crab legs” from Russia. “People said, ‘We are willing to lose money and stand with the Ukrainian people’.”
At the beginning of March, the collaborative called for sanctions on Russian seafood imports as the war in Ukraine heated up, saying the U.S. imported $4 billion worth.
“We are absolutely happy about this happening,” said DeCristoforo about the sanctions, given what is happening in Ukraine. However, the impact on the Massachusetts seafood industry may not be so apparent.
“Members wouldn’t have been so sanguine moving forward if it would have had a big impact,” DeCristoforo said. He said about 5% of the seafood imported into Massachusetts for processing comes from Russia. Much of it arrives as 500-pound packs of frozen pollock that are processed and repackaged for sale. Processors also imported Alaska king crab legs.
DeCristoforo said some processors don’t import any Russian seafood; some major processors might do about 2% of their business in Russian fish. He said the Alaska pollock and crab comes from the same Alaskan waters where Russian trawlers fish.
He said it was unlikely there would be job losses in the fishing industry in Massachusetts due to U.S. sanctions on Russian seafood imports, but it may be a pain for processing plant managers looking to source products, and having to turn to Alaska or Nordic countries. What’s coming in from Russia, he added, is not of the highest quality.
DeCristoforo said Bay State fishermen catch tons of local pollock and haddock, and maybe sanctions might see regulators taking a lighter touch when it comes to setting quotas. It may be better to use pollock from local waters than having it shipped from across the globe.
Another place with a working waterfront is Maine, where more than $50 million in seafood products from Russia passed through Portland in 2021, according to federal statistics.
“If you’re getting cod from Russia, it’s going to be a problem,” said Glen Libby, an owner of Port Clyde Fresh Catch, a seafood market in Tenants Harbor, Maine. “That’s quite a mess. We’ll see how it turns out.”
In Europe
Russia exported more than 28 million pounds of cod to the U.S. from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2022, according to census data.
The European Union and United Kingdom are both deeply dependent on Russian seafood. and prices of seafood are already spiking in Japan, a major seafood consumer that is limiting its trade with Russia.
In the U.K., where fish and chips are a cultural marker, shop owners and consumers alike are bracing for price surges. British fish and chip shops were already facing a squeeze because of soaring energy costs and rising food prices.
Andrew Crook, head of the National Federation of Fish Friers, said earlier this month that — even before the war — he expected a third of Britain’s fish and chip shops to go out of business. If fish prices shoot up even higher, “we are in real dire straits,” he said.
In mid-March, the U.K. slapped a 35% tariff hike on Russian whitefish, including chip-shop staples cod and haddock.
“We’re a massive part of U.K. culture and it would be a shame to see that go,” he told broadcaster ITV.
For consumers
U.S. consumers are most likely to notice the impact of sanctions via price and availability of fish, said Kanae Tokunaga, who runs the Coastal and Marine Economics Lab at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland.
“Because seafood is a global commodity, even if they are not harvested in Russia, you will notice the price hike,” Tokunaga said.
In the U.S., the dependence on foreign cod stems to the loss of its own once-robust Atlantic cod fishery that cratered in the face of overfishing and environmental changes. U.S. fishermen, based mostly in New England, brought more than 100 million pounds of cod to the docks per year in the early 1980s, but the 2020 catch was less than 2 million pounds.
Regulators have tried to save the fishery with management measures such as very low fishing quotas, and many fishermen targeting other East Coast groundfish species such as haddock and flounder now avoid cod altogether.
Seafood processors in Massachusetts are concerned about job losses due to loss of Russian products, said Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, who does support sanctions on Russia.
“I have heard from seafood processors in my home state with concerns about potential sudden effects of a new, immediate ban on imports on their workforce, including hundreds of union workers in the seafood processing industry,” he said on the Senate floor in February.
For U.S. producers of seafood staples such as fish and chips, the lack of Russian cod could mean pivoting to other foreign sources, said Walt Golet, a research assistant professor at the University of Maine’s School of Marine Sciences.
“We might be able to bring in more from Norway, a little more from Canadian fisheries,” Golet said. “It really is driven by the price of those imports.”
As an alternative, producers and consumers could try underutilized fish species caught domestically, such as Atlantic pollock and redfish, said Ben Martens, executive director of the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.
“Maybe this is a time to use haddock or hake or maybe monkfish, something different,” Martens said. “If it’s going to disrupt supply chains it does present an opportunity for other species to fill that void.”
Material from staff writer Ethan Forman and the Associated Press was used in this report.
