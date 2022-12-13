After nearly a year in office, Greg Verga has fulfilled one of his top priorities as mayor of the nation’s oldest seaport, staring down the impacts of climate change.
Verga has announced that Gemma Wilkens, a staff planner in the city’s Planning Division, has been hired as Gloucester’s first sustainability coordinator.
Wilkens’ hiring comes after a competitive recruitment process, according to the announcement. She played a key role in the development of the city’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan, or CARP, and has headed up the Gloucester Energy Challenge to help connect residents to existing incentives to make their homes more energy efficient, save money and reduce emissions.
As sustainability coordinator, she will lead the city’s response to climate change, long-term energy goals and resiliency projects, according to the mayor’s office.
“As a coastal community, Gloucester faces real challenges with the changing oceans and threats of climate change,” Verga said. “Gemma will bring a much-needed vision to the city’s work, collaborating with departments, boards, and community members to evaluate projects and initiatives through a sustainability and resiliency lens.”
According to city records, the position has a salary of $71,316. Wilkens, who grew up on the North Shore, holds a Master of Science in Geographic Information Science (GIS) and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, both from Clark University in Worcester.
After earning her degrees in 2019, she worked with the Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission, a regional planning agency that works with communities in Central Massachusetts, before coming to Gloucester as a staff planner. She will have been working with the city for about two years this coming April.
Through the planning process for CARP, the mayor’s office said Wilkens “surveyed residents, hosted public meetings, and worked with experts to identify the highest priority challenges and most feasible solutions to put the city on track to meet long-term energy, climate, and resiliency goals. The CARP will serve to set priorities for the sustainability coordinator position.”
CARP was funded in September 2021 when the city was awarded a nearly $70,000 grant through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Action Grant program in collaboration with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and the City’s Clean Energy Commission, according to the city’s website.
Candace Wheeler, chair of the city’s Clean Energy Commission, said Wilkens is great choice for the position, knows the problems and challenges facing the seaport and can hit the ground running. She said Wilkens was an asset to the city and the Clean Energy Commission was dependent on her help with the development of the sustainability plan working with city planning staff.
“We are delighted she is going to take that role,” Wheeler said.
Wilkens told the Times on Friday, her fourth day on the job, she was honored to be the staff point person charged with ushering the plan to completion.
“But, you know, the community was really who shined in that effort,” Wilkens said. “Not only did we have the volunteer members of the Clean Energy Commission who put just a huge amount of personal time and thoughtfulness in kind of guiding that plan to fruition, but just tons of local advocate groups, nonprofits, residents of all ages, especially a lot of young people showed up.”
The plan identified more than 500 climate actions suggested by the public (The plan can be found at https://gloucester-ma.gov/1182/Climate-Action-and-Resilience-Plan-CARP).
“When it comes to what this role will be doing,” Wilkens said, “you know the Climate Action and Resilience Plan, the CARP, really sets the roadmap and that also comes out of the community.” and that’s important, she said, because the community will be important to enacting the goals in the plan and providing direction on how they should be implemented.
“We really want people to follow along and stay engaged with the city’s sustainability work,” she said. That can be done through Innovate Gloucester’s Facebook page and with Innovate Gloucester on Instagram.
