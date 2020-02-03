Police and the Coast Guard are continuing their search this morning for a missing East Gloucester woman.
Abbie Flynn, 60, was last seen in the Farrington Avenue area Sunday evening.
In a statement, police said "nothing appears to be suspicious," and asked residents to call 978-283-1212 if they had any information on Flynn's whereabouts.
Coast Guard crews from Station Gloucester and Air State Cape Cod are assisting in the search.
This story will be updated. Please check back at gloucestertimes.com.
