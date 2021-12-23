Tim Flaherty, the former executive director of Cape Ann YMCA, is back in his hometown serving as executive director of the Greater Beverly YMCA.
Meanwhile, YMCA of the North Shore President and CEO Chris Lovasco is serving as the interim executive director of the Cape Ann YMCA, and the search for Flaherty’s replacement at the Cape Ann Y is slated to begin in the new year.
In September, around the time Flaherty received his new executive director appointment, Melinda Adam, director of rehabilitation and sports medicine for Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, was chosen by the YMCA of the North Shore Board of Directors to take the helm at the new Glen T. MacLeod YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
She turned the role down “due to a private health issue,” the Y said in early November.
“The board and I are finalizing a (search) process” for the new Cape Ann YMCA executive director, Lovasco said. “We’ll have something by the end of the year and we’ll start at the beginning of next year.”
Meanwhile, Flaherty has three weeks under his belt at his new job.
“I’ve come full circle,” he said.
Flaherty, a life-long Beverly resident, attended his last meeting this week as a Beverly city councilor, a position he held for the past 16 years. He did not run for re-election and his term ends with the year.
In the late 1990s, after graduating college, Flaherty worked as head of the YMCA McPherson Youth Center and the Cabot Street YMCA in Beverly.
In 2013, Flaherty returned to the organization as executive director of the Cape Ann YMCA. During his tenure, he oversaw the construction of the brand-new facility in Gloucester, which opened in April.
After Judith Cronin, former executive director of Greater Beverly YMCA, announced her retirement in June, the YMCA of the North Shore Board of Directors brought in Gerald MacKillop to serve in the interim. Flaherty was chosen to succeed Cronin in October, but he had to delay his first day due to a personal issue.
Flaherty said he’s working to keep the YMCA accessible to everyone.
“I really want to build on the legacy set by Judith,” said Flaherty. “We’ll be sending out a survey to our members soon about what they want to see at the YMCA in 2022.”
