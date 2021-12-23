A seasonal lobster worker will be spending Christmas in jail awaiting a dangerousness hearing next week, after police and prosecutors said he held a knife to a coworker’s throat and repeatedly punched him at Mortillaro Lobster Inc., 60 Commercial St., early Thursday morning, according to court documents.
Rolando L. Cotter, 54, of 12 Smith St., Apt. 3, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery during his arraignment Thursday in Gloucester District Court. Judge Michael A. Patten ordered him held without bail until a dangerousness hearing could take place Monday, Dec. 27.
According to the police report, Patrol Officer William Kendall was dispatched to the lobster company around 8 a.m. on a report of a past assault and battery with a knife.
Kendall met with the owner, who told him that when he arrived to work, he became aware of an incident that happened around 1:30 a.m. The owner explained that one of his seasonal/temporary workers, Cotter, had shown up to work 30 minutes late, and that co-workers began questioning him why.
A little while later, Cotter, identified as Cotter-Lambert in the police report, went up to a coworker in an aggressive manner, the report states.
“Cotter-Lambert reached his arm around (the coworker’s) neck and held a knife to his throat. (The coworker) suffered a small superficial laceration, approx. 1 inch across his neck,” the police report states.
Another employee watched the incident unfold and got between the two, pulling Cotter’s arm away from the coworker’s neck, separating them. Management then told Cotter to leave the building. Cotter peeled off his waterproof fishing bib and boots. Moments later, the police report states, he approached the coworker “and began repeatedly striking him with a closed fist.” The coworker took “multiple strikes” to the head. Other employees jumped in to separate the two and escort Cotter out of the building.
The business owner told Kendall the entire incident had been captured on surveillance video, which the officer viewed. The officer asked why police weren’t called immediately, and the owner said “his staff was unaware what do do for this type of situation.”
The coworker, with the worker who came to his aid translating for him, told Kendall he did not know why he was attacked, and denied saying anything to Cotter beforehand. He said he was scared of Cotter and afraid to walk to work. The other worker described the knife as small, fixed-blade work knife that Cotter carries. He believed Cotter took it with him following the incident.
Officers arrested Cotter at his home. During booking, Cotter, who court records show is a native of Honduras, claimed to not speak English and that he only understood Spanish. Police arranged for the booking to take place through a translation service over the phone. At the conclusion of the booking, Cotter began to speak English and thanked the sergeant.
Cotter was represented by attorney Grace Edwards and the prosecutor was Essex Assistant District Attorney was Aimee Conway.
