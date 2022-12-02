ROCKPORT — Service to the public just became more of a reality for Rockport residents.
Iin Rockport, two seats on town boards remain unfilled: one on the Planning Board and another on the Housing Authority.
Both vacancies will be filled by a vote of the Board of Selectmen during an upcoming joint session with the remaining members of each respective board.
The Housing Authority is made up of five members but has operated for the past several months with only four members.
“Sometimes we don’t have a quorum,” said Housing Authority member John Knowlton. “We need to have a quorum to hold these meetings and sometimes we have to cancel the meetings.”
Knowlton said the open spot on the Housing Authority has been an issue for months. He said one resident did offer her name as a possible replacement but that candidate later dropped out of consideration for the post.
“I don’t know the reason behind it,” said Knowlton. “I have no clue. (The town) has a hard time getting anybody to serve.”
Work on Housing Authority matters became somewhat of a challenge when former Housing Authority member Terry Byrne stepped down in January.
Matters became even more complicated when former Housing Authority Executive Director Leigh Terry Duda resigned from her post earlier this year.
Joseph Hart, the current executive director, eventually replaced Duda in that position this past spring, Knowlton said.
Planning Board view
Planning Board Chairman Jason Shaw said it is vital to the board’s efforts to maintain a body with five voting members. At present, four members make up the board.
“It’s always good to have a (five-member) board,” he said. “If you have a close 2-2 vote, you have a denial. You cannot pass an application this way.
“It’s evident we need a fifth member.”
Shaw said the normal business of the Planning Board can be daunting; especially when more than two members are not present.
“If you have two people out, you don’t have a meeting,” he said.
Shaw also pointed to the dynamic of more people participating as being beneficial to the democratic process.
“It’s good to get five different positions,” he said. “It’s good to have differing views and differing opinions.”
Shaw said any problems associated with a less than fully staffed Planning Board should be sorted out during the town election in June. In the meantime, he hopes another resident will emerge and join the board.
“But between now and then, it would be nice to have (five members) represent the board,” he said.
Serving on town boards
Those interested in applying for the vacancy on either the Planning Board or for the Housing Authority are being asked to submit a cover letter detailing why they would be suitable candidates for the positions and send it and their resume to Town Administrator Mitch Vieira via e-mail at TA@rockportma.gov by Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m.
Candidates will be interviewed and considered for appointment at the selectmen’s meeting slated for Dec. 13.
Besides Shaw, Planning Board members are Vice Chairman Tom Mikus, Harry Korslund and Peter Kuttner.
The selectmen’s liaison to the Planning Board is Denise Donnelly.
Housing Authority members include Chairwoman Sue Blake, Vice Chairwoman Bethany Brosnan, Maureen Beeley and Knowlton.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan @northofboston.com.