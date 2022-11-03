A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m. to unveil SG Home, the furniture and home décor extension of the footprint of Second Glance, the thrift store of nonprofit The Open Door.
The ceremony will unveil the latest extension of the thrift store at 2 Pond Road into the space where Mahaneys Uechi Karate Academy previously operated.
Doors will open for shopping Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The new store will operate in tandem with Second Glance’s existing location in Pond Road Plaza.
“The Open Door is rooted in community, and it is in that spirit Second Glance has continued to grow. More than a thrift store, Second Glance is a place where old friends come together to shop and give back,” said The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine. “Our patrons feel good knowing their dollars and donations put food on the table for local people who need help getting groceries.”
SG Home will feature coastal and farmhouse inspired furniture and home décor, including pillows, linens, vases, and other decorative items. SG Home will also feature a selection of art.
“Shopping second-hand is more than a fun way to find unique pieces, it’s becoming a necessity for more and more people amid inflation, rising food costs, and concern about a recession,” said Susan Zwart , The Open Door’s director of thrift operations. “If you need a high-quality, affordable dining room table, or a couch, or linens that are also stylish, you can get those things at Second Glance. You can also feel good knowing your dollars are going back into our community and feeding people during hard times.”
Second Glance’s main building will continue to sell clothing, accessories, jewelry, handbags, shoes, books, games and a small selection of home décor. Both Second Glance and SG Home will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with seasonal hours on Sundays.
Second Glance is considered a cornerstone program of the Emerson Avenue-based The Open Door. The thrift shop is expected to generate 25% of the nonprofit’s $4.5 million cash operating budget this year. The nonprofit The Open Door is a community food resource for low-income households in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham.
Second Glance also provides referrals for free clothing and basic household goods for those who need a little extra help, and recycles clothing and metals that are not in sellable condition.
Last year, Second Glance honored 299 referrals, providing nearly $20,000 in free clothing, furniture, and household items and recycled more than 30 tons of textiles and metals.
For those who need help with getting clothing or basic household furniture, small appliances or kitchen items, you may visit foodpantry.org/referral. Same-day appointments are available at foodpantry.org/booknow for those who wish to make a donation.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.