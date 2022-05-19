Mountains of lobster traps sitting in corners all over Cape Ann are toppling as local lobstermen take the traps back out to sea.
The traps were dry-docked from Feb. 1 to Monday, May 16, by order of the state Division of Marine Fisheries as a measure to protect migrating right whales. North Atlantic right whales number fewer than 340.
The whales migrate along the Atlantic coast each year, arriving in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and off Cape Cod. They migrate south in the fall to give birth off Florida and Georgia.
“The decision to open the trap gear fishery is based on recent aerial and acoustic surveys, which have not detected right whales in Massachusetts waters for several days,” the state said in announcing the end of the closure.
Besides the months-long ban on commercial lobstering in state waters, both state and federal regulators are requiring the use weakened rope or special inserts to weaken existing rope in some waters as of May 1. That’s to protect the critically endangered North Atlantic right whales by preventing them from becoming entangled.
Massachusetts lobstermen have already been using the weakened rope and inserts for the last year.
The U.S. lobster fishing industry is based largely in Maine and Massachusetts. Maine’s lobster industry set a record $725 million for the total value of lobsters brought to the docks in 2021.
Massachusetts is the second biggest exporter of lobster, behind Maine, in the U.S. Gloucester is the Bay State’s top port when it comes to lobster landings, while Rockport is in the top five.