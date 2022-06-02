St. Peter’s Fiesta’s 35-foot seine boats called the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria got a makeover during the pandemic.
“We did $50,000 worth of work since 2019,” said St. Peter’s Fiesta President Joe Novello, who himself races in the senior division during races at Pavilion Beach.
The work was performed by Gloucester Marine Railways on Rocky Neck Avenue under the supervision of foreman Don King, Novello said, and it involved the replacement of the wooden seating and decking inside of the boat.
The wood was cut out and replaced with fiberglass decking. There’s a new metal track system that is used to adjust the plywood foot braces that runs the entire length of the seine boat. The work also involved the installation of three metal deck plates that can be lifted up to pump out water from the hull.
The seine boat restoration was started in 2019 with a plan to race the restored boats in 2020, but due to COVID-19, the fiesta and the seine boat races were canceled in 2020 and 2021.
Come the start of Fiesta, which this year is Wednesday, June 22, the seine boat races should again be a common sight on Pavilion Beach as a crew of 10 rowers, a helmsman and a coxswain compete against two other boats.
The 1-nautical-mile race has each crew row a half nautical mile straight out, turn around a flag and then head back to the beach, with the first boat to land the winner. The three flags are set 200 feet apart.
The women’s elimination race to cut the teams down to three takes place on the Sunday, June 19, prior to the start of fiesta.
Fiesta’s start on June 22 coincides of the men’s first elimination race.
Women’s seine boat races take place on Friday, June 24 at 4:45 p.m., and the men’s semi-final is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, at 4:45 p.m. with the men’s finals taking place on Sunday, June 26, also at 4:45 p.m. There’s men’s seniors and juniors and women’s seniors and juniors divisions.
The seine boat races coincide with the greasy pole contest at Pavilion Beach.
There’s also a scheduled race among the Coast Guard, Gloucester Police Department and Gloucester Fire Department at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.
“These boats get used quite a bit during that week-and-a-half, two-week period prior to Fiesta,” Novello said.
The boats like the three being raced during the fiesta were once a common sight in the port. St. Peter’s Fiesta’s Treasurer Anthony Cusumano of Gloucester said crews would be off loaded into seine boats, they would row in a big circle and pull in the nets in a style of fishing called “seining.”
A seine is a large net with sinkers on the bottom and floats on the top.
“They seined for mackerel. They seined for menhaden, which we call pogies, for bait fish,” said Novello. “And they’d be in big schools of fish.” The mother ship would find a school and rowers would get into the boat and row around the school of fish.
“So, of course the faster they rowed, the more fish they caught,” Novello said.
St. Peter’s Fiesta started in 1927, but the seine boat race and the greasy pole contest started in 1931. The races started among rival fishing crews to see who could row faster, Novello and Cusumano said.
“I think it’s going to be a good year; Everything’s going to be even across the field,” said Alexis Novello of Gloucester, Joe Novello’s daughter. She and her friend, Kristen Burnham row in international dory races together but are on rival seine boat team. Alexis Novello, whose team is Seine Force One, said she was excited to race the new boats because there won’t be any unfair weight advantages among the three.
Gloucester resident Burnham’s team is named “Rowgue” and she’s been rowing for 21 years in the races. The secret to winning the race is teamwork, having the same people coming back year after year and staying in sync.
The three seine boats that used to race were made of wood, but they were in tough shape and required a lot of upkeep. The committee took the best boat of the three and sent them to a boat builder in Shelburne, Nova Scotia, that made a fiberglass mold from which the three new boats were crafted in 2006.
As far as St. Peter’s Fiesta goes, Novello noted the nine-day Novena prayer session starts on June 13 at the American Legion at 978-283-1664.
