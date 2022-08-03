ROCKPORT — The proposed Headlands betterment project has been shut down by the Board of Selectmen.
The Board unanimously voted for the DPW to end all further review of the project. Members proposed that the project’s benefactor, Jerry Housman, should instead donate his funds to the Rights of Way Committee for continued maintenance of the Headlands.
In 2019, the Board of Selectmen allowed Housman to start planning an improvement project to the seaside cliff by Old Garden Beach. Housman pledged $50,000 of his own money to improve the area’s access
This past June, Housman’s plans were presented to the DPW Board of Commissioners. It included a small boardwalk out on the rocks for all to enjoy the ocean views and a couple of picnic benches near the center of the lands.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson said when she approved planning for the project in 2019, she did not anticipate Housman would propose such radical changes to the area.
“The Headlands is one of the most beautiful spots in town,” she said “It doesn’t need changing.”
Selectman Paul Murphy concurred that “the last thing I would want is any changing of the Headlands.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.