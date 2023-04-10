The bustle swirling around the serving and packing of 450 ham dinners to people in seven communities inside the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3 hall on Washington Street came to an abrupt halt Easter Sunday morning.
With the annual Easter Holiday Ham Dinner back in person at the Legion after the COVID-19 pandemic, Commander Mark L. Nestor called a pause to thank dozens of community volunteers. These included members of the post, the Sons of the American Legion and the Auxiliary who had taken time out from their holiday to serve and deliver meals to the elderly and shut-ins in Gloucester, Manchester, Essex, Rockport, Hamilton, Wenham and Ipswich.
Nestor then surprised state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, with the first ever Anthony J. “Tony” Verga Sr. Medal for Outstanding Service to veterans of Cape Ann in memory of the late former state representative who died March 10 at age 87.
Tony Verga’s large family includes Mayor Greg Verga, who was on hand to present Tarr with the medal.
Nestor noted that Tony Verga was not only his good friend, but “he was a good friend to veterans and a good friend to the community.”
The medal, Nestor said, is given to those “who meet the criteria of taking care of the veterans, supporting the veterans and the community, and we could think of no one to be the first recipient than Senator Bruce Tarr.”
Tarr, standing next to Nestor, shook his head in amazement.
‘Mashed potato man’“To give you an idea what it means, since I’ve been the commander of this post, for all these meals, Bruce has showed up and volunteered for every holiday,” Nestor said.
The post also puts on holiday meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Nestor said Tarr did not just show up to make an appearance.
“He is my stuffing man or my mashed potato man for all those times and he stays the entire time period. Granted, I have to put up with the Republican jokes, but it’s a fair price,” Nestor joked.
Nestor then asked Mayor Verga to present the medal to Tarr as Nestor read out a citation that read in part: “(Tarr) stands for veterans especially when the system fails them. He never forgets the veterans and what they endured in defense of their country.”
Mayor Verga said he was intrigued when Nestor came to him with the idea for the award.
“Then when he mentioned that it was named after my father, you know, it was very touching. I know that my father is up there right now watching,” Verga said. “And then he said who the first recipient was going to be, it wasn’t like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ it was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely!’ and so Bruce, I’m honored to be able to present you with the very first award,” said Verga as he shook hands with Tarr and they embraced.
“You can say a few words,” Nestor said about the normally loquacious Tarr, as someone in the hall remarked: “The food’s going cold, Bruce.”
“I’m humbled beyond words,” Tarr said. “For me that takes a lot of doing. I’m so honored and so touched by this medal and by this award and all that it represents.”
Tarr said he was honored to be a member of the post as a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He said the legacy of the post, which his father had a hand in for years, “is extraordinary in showing us the way that veterans and veterans organizations cannot only support veterans but also support their community. and what is happening here this morning is a prime example of that.”
Overlapping service
Tony Verga served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War era and was a life member of Post 3, according to his obituary.
A Democrat, he was elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 1994. He championed veterans’ causes and was appointed as the first House Chairman of the state Legislature’s new Veterans and Federal Affairs Committee, among his many efforts.
Tarr’s life in public service overlapped that of Tony Verga’s on Beacon Hill.
Tony Verga succeeded Tarr in the Legislature, serving the 5th Essex District from 1995 to 2009. Tarr had previously served as the 5th Essex state representative from 1991 to 1995 before being elected senator to represent the 1st Essex and Middlesex District in 1995.
The two men shared a bond of friendship that transcended politics, Tarr said.
“And I’m honored to receive something that is named after my friend, your father, Greg, because there was no more dedicated, committed, passionate and effective advocate for veterans in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts than my friend, and my legislative partner Tony Verga. To receive something in his name means more to me than I can express.”
“We have lost him physically,” Tarr added, “we have not lost his spirit and it’s embodied in everyone who is here this morning.”
Tarr made note of the work of Cape Ann Veterans Services Director Adam Curcuru, who was standing nearby, and who recently announced on Facebook his intent to leave his post in May to move to Florida.
“This is an amazing honor to have Bruce Tarr receive the first Representative Anthony Verga award. Both men have done so much for our community,” Curcuru said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.