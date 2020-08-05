State lawmakers are seeking information about the MBTA Transit Police department's decision to disband its SWAT unit, warning that eliminating the effectively idle unit creates a gap in the agency's public safety apparatus.
Twelve senators, including all four of the chamber's Republicans, wrote to Transit Police Chief Ken Green last week questioning "the rationale of this decision" and seeking more information about the process behind it.
"While we believe it is always prudent to periodically review services being offered by public agencies, we are concerned that we are abandoning vital public safety infrastructure and operations to facilitate adherence with a change of policing tactics and strategies without proper analysis," the lawmakers wrote. "Should an incident occur on our public transit system, having a specially trained team at the ready seems like a prudent measure and one that would most likely save lives."
MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo described the SWAT team as a part-time unit consisting of five to six officers that "had not been deployed in several years."
Pesaturo did not say what the unit's budget was or how much funding the Transit Police saved by eliminating it -- questions that lawmakers also want answered -- stressing that it had not been assigned to any tasks in recent years.
"To keep crime rates on the MBTA at their lowest levels in decades, Chief Ken Green and his command staff have made informed decisions that maximize the department's limited resources and help maintain a safe transit environment for both riders and employees," Pesaturo wrote in an email, pointing to data that crime rates have declined an average of 22 percent since Green was elevated to chief in 2015.
Senators pointed to recent major protests against police brutality as a factor in their concerns, saying that they worry about "nefarious groups using these events, much like the marathon, to inflict harm on innocent people."
Eight Democrats joined the minority party in signing the letter: Sens. Marc Pacheco, Michael Rush, Anne Gobi, John Velis, Michael Brady, Walter Timilty, James Welch and Michael Moore, whose office announced the letter on Wednesday.
~ Chris Lisinski/SHNS