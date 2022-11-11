Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.