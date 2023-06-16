This Monday is Juneteenth—a celebration that honors the end of slavery in the United States. The U.S. Congress established June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day in 2021, and Massachusetts declared Juneteenth an official state holiday last year.
The Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, stated that all enslaved people in Confederate states in rebellion against the Union “shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.” However, the Civil War continued to rage and areas under Confederate control often ignored the proclamation. Two months after the end of the war, U.S. General Gordon Granger arrived in Texas and found that slavery was still in full force. On June 19, 1865, Granger announced General Order No. 3: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
In the 1860s, it was probably fairly easy to keep this vital information away from the people who needed to hear it. In Texas, slaveholders likely knew about the Emancipation Proclamation, but they chose to ignore it. The slaves in Texas had no way of knowing that they had been freed.
Today, there seems to be the opposite problem. Instead of not having access to vital information, we are now flooded with too much information, and it can be difficult to know which information is correct and which is “fake news.” Anyone can set up a website and spread their favorite tale. It’s difficult for many of us to determine what is true and what is fabrication.
For people who need assistance, this can make life significantly more difficult. If you are experiencing difficulties, how do you know which agency is legitimate and which may be a scam?
Information about services available for older Americans is no exception to this. If you search the internet, you will find hundreds of results on assistance for older people. How do you know which to trust?
On the North Shore, there are three agencies that provide free up-to-date and accurate information on aging. All three agencies are Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) — a service created by the Older Americans Act in 1965 — and Aging Services Access Point agencies (ASAP) — state-designated agencies under contract with the Executive Office of Elder Affairs. These organizations are:
SeniorCare Inc., 978-281-1750, www.seniorcareinc.org.
AgeSpan, 978-683-7747, www.agespan.org.
Greater Lynn Senior Services Inc., 781-599- 0110, www.glss.net.
If you are uncertain which of these agencies serve your area, call one and you will be directed to the AAA/ASAP that serves your community.
One of the services offered by all AAA/ASAP agencies — Information & Referral — is available to elders, adults with disabilities, and caregivers at no charge.
Information and Referral Specialists offer advice on all aspects of elder care and aging and services for adults of all ages with disabilities. In addition, resources for individuals, families, and professionals are available. Trained staff guide callers through the many aging and disability resources available and help obtain the most appropriate and current information.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of the era of legalized slavery in this country. But, it is also a cautionary tale about the importance of having access to accurate information.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.