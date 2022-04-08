April is Stress Awareness Month. I think that we can all agree that overall stress has increased significantly in most of our lives in the past couple of years.
The National Institute for Health defines stress as the body’s response to physical, mental, or emotional pressure. Stress causes chemical changes in the body that can raise blood pressure, heart rate, and blood sugar levels. It may also lead to feelings of frustration, anxiety, anger, or depression. Stress can be caused by normal life activities or by an event, such as trauma or illness. Long-term stress or high levels of stress may lead to mental and physical health problems.
Sometimes, a physical and emotional reaction can be good — helping us to avoid dangerous situations and cope with difficult moments. Where the problem arises is when we can’t release the stress and we live with it for extended periods.
Many older Americans are facing extremely stressful circumstances — limited income with rising expenses, isolation and loneliness, chronic health conditions, pain, loss of loved ones, no longer having a purpose in life, feeling like a burden on their loved ones. This list goes on and on.
For seniors, stress often manifests itself in more physical ways, including health problems. Warning signs of stress can include headaches, sleep problems, insomnia, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, change in appetite, muscle tension, pain, chest pain, stomach upset, and more. Additionally, on-going stress can also lead to severe health problems like heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.
Recognizing that stress is a normal part of life is important. Also important is knowing what in your life is causing you stress and understanding how it impacting your wellness. If you can recognize stress building, you are more able to take actions to relieve at least some of the stress.
Brené Brown, author of the book “The Gifts of Imperfection,” talks about a “Vowel Check” system to help alleviate some of the impact of stress.
A = Have I been Abstinent today? (“Abstinent,” meaning to avoid unhealthy choices such as stress eating, staying up too late or engaging in other harmful behaviors.)
E = Have I Exercised today?
I = What have I done for myself today?
O = What have I done for Others today?
U = Am I holding on to Unexpressed emotions today?
Y = Yeah! What is something good that’s happened today?
While researching for this article, I saw many suggestions to “recognize when you don’t have control and to let it go” or “avoid getting anxious about situations that you cannot change.” In some situations, this is good advice. But, if a person is stressed because they cannot afford their medications, food, or electricity, it’s pretty unrealistic to suggest that they “let it go.”
If you or a loved one has a life situation that can’t be ignored or “let go,” there may be help. SeniorCare’s Options Counselors have an amazing database of resources all over Cape Ann and the North Shore to help people. Call 978-281-1750 and ask to speak with an Options Counselor. This is a free service and you can meet with an Options Counselor in person, online, or over the phone.
If you have tried everything and still are suffering from the mental and physical results of ongoing stress, talk to your medical professional.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.