Statistically, seniors are more likely to die in a fire than people of other ages. According to one study, 32% of all home fire deaths were among people age 65 and older, despite the fact that this group represents only 13% of the U.S. population. The study findings indicated that frailty, especially in elderly populations, may hinder the ability to escape and should be recognized as a key factor in home fire deaths.
The Massachusetts Department of Fire Safety offers the following suggestions to avoid injury from fire in your home.
Cooking fire prevention
- Wear short or tight-fitting sleeves while cooking as loose sleeves easily catch fire.
- Stand by your cooking and never leave it unattended.
- Put a lid on the stove top to put a fire out.
- If your clothes catch on fire, lower yourself to the ground, cover your eyes and roll to put out the flames. Don’t be afraid to “Stop, Drop, and Roll”, it could save your life.
- You can use a dish towel, bathrobe or coat to also put out the flames on yourself or someone else.
Electrical fire prevention
- Don’t overload outlets or power strips.
- Repair or discard anything with a frayed wire.
- Use one appliance per outlet, especially if it’s a heat generating appliance.
- Don’t run electrical cords under rugs or let them get pinched by furniture.
- Extension cords are for temporary use only and are not designed for long-term use.
- Space heaters need at least 3 feet of space from anything that can burn.
- Have a licensed electrician inspect your electrical system every 10 years.
Smoking-related fire prevention
- Smoke outdoors.
- Use large and sturdy ashtrays or a can filled with sand to put out cigarettes.
- Be sure that matches and cigarettes are fully extinguished when throwing them away.
- Never extinguish cigarettes in potted plants or mulch.
- If you’re drowsy or falling asleep, put out your cigarette.
- Never smoke while using oxygen or near an oxygen source.
- There have been reports in the news of exploding “vape” devices. Vape devices, sometimes referred to as e-cigarettes, are battery-powered smoking devices. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it is unclear why some vaping devices have exploded. Some evidence suggests that battery-related issues may be at fault.
- Until all vapes and vape batteries conform to strong and consistent safety standards, the FDA recommends knowing as much as possible about your vaping devices, including the following suggestions.
- Make sure you read and understand the manufacturer’s recommendations for use and care of your device.
- Don’t remove or disable safety features that are designed to prevent battery overheating and explosions.
- Only use batteries recommended for your device. Don’t mix different brands of batteries, use batteries with different charge levels, or use old and new batteries together.
- Charge your vape on a clean, flat surface, away from anything that can easily catch fire and someplace you can clearly see it—not a couch or pillow where it is more prone to overheat or get turned on accidentally.
- Protect your vape from extreme temperatures by not leaving it in direct sunlight or in your car on a freezing cold night.
- Don’t vape around flammable gasses or liquids, such as oxygen, propane, or gasoline.
- Dispose of vapes and e-liquids safely to reduce dangers to human health and environment.
- Vaping devices should only be stored in carry-on bags when flying and should not be charged while onboard the aircraft.
Being prepared for a fire can help make the difference between inconvenience and tragedy. A quick internet search for “Massachusetts Home Fire Campaign” will take you to an informational webpage from the Red Cross. The Red Cross and its partners can test existing smoke alarms and install up to three free smoke alarms for those that need them. For information on the Red Cross smoke detector program, call 1-800-564-1234.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.