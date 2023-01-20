If you watch the evening news, you might think that the world is going to hell in the proverbial hand-basket. But, I see a different world when I look at our community. I see generosity. I see hard work. I see goodness of spirit.
Recently, I read a report that said that there are hundreds of non-profit organizations on Cape Ann and the North Shore. These groups do amazing work to make our homes and communities better. From the most basic needs of housing and nutrition to the loftier aspirations of art and historic preservation, Cape Ann and the North Shore are home to an amazing array of philanthropic groups.
We are never too young to do good works. Every December, the Ipswich High School Interact Club hosts a “Jingle Bell Walk” and toy drive. Three young men from Rockport were awarded the Eagle Scout award in 2022 — an honor which requires a significant amount of community service. Teens from the North Shore YMCA performed A Day of Community Service last spring. This is just a small sample of the amazing work being done by youth volunteers throughout Cape Ann and the North Shore.
Similarly, our ability to help out doesn’t evaporate as we age. SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore, an AmeriCorps Seniors grantee, has more than 400 volunteers actively involved in service to area agencies — providing critically needed assistance such as driving people to medical appointments, delivering meals to home-bound elders, helping prepare tax returns, advocating for the rights of nursing home residents, and much more.
The region’s businesses give back every single day. Many large employers have charitable foundations specifically designed to support a healthy and thriving community. In addition, many business leaders are members of service organizations such as the Rotary Club, the Lions or the Elks, and many serve on boards of nonprofits.
Grassroots groups are constantly emerging as needs are identified. Generous Gardeners started out as a group of gardeners who swapped and shared their plants. It has grown to a group that now cares for dozens of public spaces throughout Cape Ann. Their work results in the spectacular display of thousands of flowers each year on the Gloucester harborfront promenade Stacy Boulevard alongside Western Avenue (Route 127).
Throughout Cape Ann and the North Shore, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and personal protection equipment was in short supply, crafters started producing masks and other critically needed items, often utilizing social media to coordinate delivery to hospitals and to private groups. Many of us made use of these homemade masks and left the “real” masks to the first responders and other essential workers until supplies became readily available. The online community Better Together for Cape Ann grew out of one of these groups and now has thousands of members working together for the improvement of our neighborhoods.
It’s obvious that the community benefits from volunteerism and philanthropy. But, did you know that volunteering can make you healthier?
Studies have shown that people who donate their time feel more socially connected, thus warding off loneliness and depression. But volunteering has positive implications that go beyond mental health. A growing body of evidence suggests that people who give their time to others might also be rewarded with better physical health — including lower blood pressure and a longer lifespan.
In a report published by United Health Group (http://www.unitedhealthgroup.com), over three-quarters of people who volunteered reported that volunteering made them feel physically healthier. Volunteers were more likely than non-volunteers to consider themselves in excellent or very good health, and they were more likely to say that their health improved over the past 12 months. There was an even stronger connection between volunteering and mental/emotional health. The report went on to say that volunteers have better personal scores than non-volunteers on nine well-established measures of emotional wellbeing including personal independence, capacity for rich interpersonal relationships and overall satisfaction with life.
I guess the point of this is that we can all contribute to our community, while taking care of ourselves at the same time. Whether coaching the Little League team, joining a planning committee for a local festival or parade, or simply buying a box of cookies from a Girl Scout troop on Facebook, we can all do good in our own way.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.