The Older Americans Act, enacted in 1965, supports a range of services, such as Meals On Wheels and other nutrition programs, in-home services, transportation, legal services, elder abuse prevention and caregivers support.
The law established the system for funding local programs; federal money flows through the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs to area agencies on aging. The local agencies on aging use the money to provide services to elders in their homes.
Massachusetts also has aging services access point agencies to provide state-funded services. There are 22 area agencies on aging and 26 aging services access points in the state. In many cases, a single agency serves as both the area agency on aging and the aging services access point.
Two major services offered by all these agencies —information and referral and options counseling— are available to elders, adults with disabilities and caregivers at no charge.
Information and referral specialists offer advice on all aspects of elder care and aging and services for adults with disabilities. In addition, resources to individuals, families, and professionals are available. Trained staff guide callers through the many aging and disability resources available and help obtain the most appropriate and current information.
Options counselors are state-trained counselors for people age 60 and older, or age 22 and older with a disability. This service is short term — usually about 30 days. Counselors can meet with consumers by phone, online (i.e., Zoom), email, in person, or a combination. Options counseling is available to people who reside at home, in nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities, hospitals, and to caregivers wherever they may live, including out of state.
Options counselors can help with:
Finding all available community care options for people age 60 and older, or age 22 and older with a disability.
Ensuring that the individual retains control over the process.
Providing unbiased information to help you weigh the pros and cons of each available option.
Obtaining referrals to other services on your behalf.
Cape Ann and North Shore communities are covered by three area agencies on aging/aging services access point agencies. They are:
SeniorCare Inc., which provides services to: Beverly, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester by the Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham. Visit www.seniorcareinc.org or call 978-281-1750 for information.
AgeSpan (formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore Elder Services) which serves Danvers, Salem, Peabody, Middleton & Marblehead, Amesbury, Andover, Billerica, Boxford, Chelmsford, Dracut, Dunstable, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Merrimack, Methuen, Newbury, Newburyport, North Andover, Rowley, Salisbury, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, West Newbury, and Westford. Visit www.agespan.org or call 800-892-0890.
Greater Lynn Senior Services, which provides services to: Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Saugus and Swampscott. Visit www.glss.net or 781-599-0110.
Although each of these agencies has specific services and programs, they all provide the same basic services to help elders stay in their homes as long as possible.
If this seems a bit overwhelming, there is good news. Massachusetts has a “No Wrong Door” policy. If you need services for yourself or an elder in your life, you can contact any area agency on aging or aging services access point in the state — regardless of your location — and that agency will help you contact the correct agency for you or your loved one’s needs.
More information on aging services in Massachusetts is available by visiting these websites:
Mass Options — Your Link to Community Services at www.massoptions.org.
Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs, www.mass.gov/orgs/executive-office-of-elder-affairs.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.