You may have heard about a change to drivers’ licenses and state-issued ID cards called “Real ID.” Do you know what this is? Do you know how it will impact you?
Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005. This act changed the U.S. federal law concerning security and procedures for state driver’s licenses and identity documents. On May 3, 2023, as a result of the REAL ID Act, anyone wishing to enter a federal building or travel on a domestic flight will need a REAL ID driver’s license/identification card or a valid, unexpired passport. The original deadline for this change was Oct. 1, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused this deadline to be extended.
Massachusetts began issuing REAL ID licenses and identification cards in 2018. If your existing Massachusetts identification expires after May 3, 2023, you can update to a REAL ID before your existing card expires for a $25 fee. If you plan to travel or visit a federal building before your existing card expires and if you don’t have a passport, you will need to update your card before May 3, 2023.
Although you must visit the Registry of Motor Vehicles to obtain a REAL ID, you can start the process online and save yourself time at the registry. You can go through a “Get Ready” checklist online at https://www.mass.gov/guides/massachusetts-identification-id-requirements to begin this process. If you have an AAA membership, you can obtain a REAL ID at the AAA office in Peabody on Route 114. You might want to call the AAA office in advance at 978-535-5300 to see if an appointment is required.
In order to obtain a REAL ID card, you must be able to prove your lawful Massachusetts residence, your date of birth, your name, and social security number. If your name has changed from your birth name for any reason, you will need to provide legal documentation showing each change to your name. There are several documents that you will need to present in order to prove your identification. You can download a full list of acceptable documents at https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-registry-of-motor-vehicles. All documents that you present must be original documents. Photo copies will not be accepted.
If you laminated your social security card, you will need to get a new card. You may be able to request a card online at www.ssa.gov/ssnumber. Or, you can visit the Social Security office in Salem at 35 Congress St. When I requested my new card online, it took about three weeks to receive the card. Again, you might want to call ahead, 800-772-1213, if you plan to visit the Social Security office.
If you need to replace your birth certificate, marriage certificate, divorce decree, etc., you can find who to contact and costs online at www.cdc.gov/nchs/w2w/index.htm.
As you can see, this is not a task that you should put off until the last minute. You will want to start putting together all of your documents well in advance of your planned visit to the RMV. If you are planning to travel after May 3, 2023, it would be a good idea to get everything in place as soon as possible. That way, if a document you thought was valid is rejected, you will still have time to take care of it before your travel dates.
If you have an unexpired, valid passport, you can use your passport in place of a REAL ID. It is important to not allow the passport expire. Also, don’t forget to take your passport with you if you are visiting a federal property or traveling by air. Most of us keep our driver’s license or state-issued identification with us at all times. But, many people leave their passport in a safe place at home.
The good news is that, once you have gone through the process of acquiring a REAL ID, you do not need to repeat this process again. Your next license renewal will automatically update with your REAL ID information.
Remember, sometimes we have to travel unexpectedly. Make sure you have all of your paperwork and identification in order before May 3, 2023, just in case you have to take an emergency flight or just decide to take a last-minute get-away someplace fun.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.