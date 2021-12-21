SeniorCare has used $75,000 in grants to purchase another senior transportation van for Beauport Ambulance Services.
For the past 30 years, SeniorCare has used state and federal money to sublet vehicles to Beauport. Funds are awarded under Title III-B of the federal Older Americans Act and are used to pay for services that allow seniors to remain independent outside of assisted living facilities.
These vehicles, usually minibuses with built-in wheelchair lifts, are used by SeniorCare to transport seniors to medical appointments, shopping trips and the organization’s adult day health care program.
“Over the course of time we’ve gotten them 12 vehicles,” said SeniorCare CEO Scott Trenti. “The title (of the van) gets turned over to Beauport after it reaches 10 years or it hits a certain mileage.”
Typically, the state covers 80% of vehicle purchases, while SeniorCare would pick up the remaining costs. Due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, the $75,000 cost of the latest van was covered completely by public funds.
“Beauport has completed 25,000 trips in all of SeniorCare’s nine communities (Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Beverly, Hamilton, Wenham, Topsfield and Ipswich).” said Trenti. “It’s important to highlight our partnership with them.”
Beauport President John Morris decked out the new van with a SeniorCare decal on the front hood.
“The costs of operations has gone up drastically just in the last year,” said Morris. “Without SeniorCare using their state funds, we wouldn’t be able to provide them the services we offer. It’s a great partnership we have with them.”
