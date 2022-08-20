The Dave Sag Band played tunes such as “Blue Skies" under partly blue skies during the annual SeniorCare cookout, which drew more than 100 seniors to Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue across from the Cupboard Restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Those in attendance included Mayor Greg Verga and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester.
Elder Services Director Elise Sinagra said the annual SeniorCare Cookout is a collaboration between the Council on Aging and loucester-based SeniorCare, which provides elder services, information and solutions to seniors in Gloucester, Manchester, Rockport, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Beverly, Topsfield and Wenham.
“So SeniorCare provides the food and we sign everybody up and I provide volunteers and provide the music and everything,” Sinagra said.
The cookout is one of the seniors' favorite days of the year, Sinagra added.