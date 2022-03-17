There was plenty of green and plenty of people as the Rose Baker Senior Center hosted its annual St. Patrick’s Day lunch and party on Thursday.
Seniors packed the center’s lunch room for the party, the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration held since 2019. The party was not held in 2020 or last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday’s craic — Irish for fun, enjoyment and good conversation — featured green tablecloths, green cupcakes, a boiled dinner, and traditional Irish music performed by Paul “Sasquatch” Cohan.