Finnish music and dance will fill City Hall this Saturday evening in the first of what will be a series of dance-related events that will take place over 2023 in celebration of Gloucester’s 400th anniversary.
The free event, “The People Danced: Finish-American Dance,” takes place Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
The People Danced project is intended to connect the diverse groups here through a shared love of dance, said Rob Ranta, director of Cape Ann Finns.
“For Cape Ann Finnish-Americans, this Saturday introduces the culture of the once fourth largest immigrant group (here) likely unknown to a 21st century audience,” said Ranta.
A Gloucester Cultural Initiative project, The People Dance uses social dance as a lens to explore Gloucester’s cultural identity and history. The project will be expressed through a series of live participatory dance events and short, poetic documentary films created throughout 2022 and 2023, according to a press release.
The Oct. 22 event will be the first live event. It explores the Finnish-American dances practiced in Lanesville and Rockport in the Finn halls and other locales for weddings and celebrations during the 1800s and into the mid 1900s.
Organizers invite the Cape Ann community to come enjoy a traditional-style dance, complete with live music and refreshments, including nisu, blueberry cake and other traditional treats.
Dances will be taught by Leila Luopa of Revontulet Dancers and accompanied by the band Christine Anderson and Oivan Ilo, all of whom have performed in festivals in the United States and Finland.
There is a special opportunity for children ages 5 and older to take free Finnish-American dance classes earlier in the day at MAGMA, on the top floor at 11 Pleasant St., from 3 to 4 p.m. Children who participate in the class will have the opportunity to perform their dances at the evening event at City Hall.
Sarah Slifer Swift, The People Danced project director, along with volunteers from the Gloucester Cultural Initiative and Cape Ann Finns, have been researching to prepare for this event.
“There will be a wonderful mix of participatory dancing, performance, the traditional music and food enjoyed by Finnish-Americans, and learning a bit about the role dance played in the Finn communities of Cape Ann,” said Swift. “The dance instruction will be made accessible to all levels and all ages, movement impaired included, so we hope everyone sees a spot for themselves at this event.”
She added that social dance is a “visual, physical, living and breathing art” that transmits values, culture, and connectedness among communities.
“As social dancing recedes from prominence in the American cultural experience, this project is an opportunity to document the social dances practiced in Gloucester — and try to capture the energy and the experience as contemporary events for everyone to enjoy, both live and on film,” according to a mission statement.
Gloucester Cultural Initiative board member Valerie Nelson and Ranta took this opportunity to reach out to the local Finnish-American community to gather memories.
“What emerged are striking stories of the weekly pre-World War II dances in the Temperance Society and Socialist halls in Lanesville and Rockport. The dances were multi-generational, with children on the dance floor with their parents and grandparents. Yankees, Irish, and Italians in the neighborhood also played in the dance bands and joined in the dances,” said Ranta.
After World War II, dancing shifted to a few remaining clubs and to parties and weddings, such as at Virginia Lee Burton’s house and the Manship estate in Lanesville.
“I remember with fondness dancing a polka under the stars with my father at the Manships. I was 8 years old and my feet never touched the ground” recalled Susanna Natti.
Musicians included in their repertoire Finnish versions of waltzes, polkas and foxtrots to particularly fast tempos.
“At Lanesville’s Wainola Temperance Hall in the 1930s, dancing followed basketball games. I remember the thunderous sound of feet crashing on the hall flooring during the lively Finn hop dance, so much so that I feared that the floor would collapse beneath us,” shared Edwin Erickson.
Nelson, who too has Finnish-American ancestors, said she hopes more Gloucester residents will enjoy uncovering and celebrating the dances from their cultural roots.