MANCHESTER — This coming Monday, Town Meeting in Manchester-by-the-Sea will consider a 20-article warrant, including the town’s $40 million operating budget.
The operating budget includes the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee budget as well as the town’s operating costs. The meeting also will be asked to support the $4.2 million capital budget.
Annual Town Meeting is slated for Monday, April 3, and will start at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
But in addition to school funding, paying bills and dedicating money to Community Preservation projects, Manchester voters will also have sex, salaries and seniors to consider.
Town Meeting will consider adopting Article 17, a measure that would amend the zoning bylaws, by adding a new “Section 8.6 Adult Entertainment” zone aimed at setting up parameters for such businesses, should they be introduced in Manchester.
Article 19 would set new bylaws governing senior housing and nursing care facilities.
The meeting will also consider whether the town's elected officials should receive salaries, and whether town offices should be closed on Saturdays.
Here is a condensed version of the warrant's articles:
1. Receive and file town reports.
2. Fix the salaries and compensation for the town moderator and Select Board members.
3. Pay $245,081 as the town’s share of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District.
4. Pay town debts.
5. Finance several road and building projects, including $400,000 for road resurfacing, $350,000 for design work for the Department of Public Works’ facility, $250,000 for a water drainage project and sidewalk improvements, $25,000 for storm damage repairs, $50,000 for general building upgrades and $8,000 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning costs. In addition, the measure would fund provide $300,000 for sewer plant upgraded and equipment replacement and also direct $1.9 million to be spent on pipe replacements and improvements. Also, the measure directs $100,000 be spent on the town’s Harbor Management Plan.
6. Pay the town's assessment for the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
7. Approve Manchester Essex Regional School District to take a loan to renovate, repair and improve the schools' outdoor athletic fields.
8. Approve $436,600 for Community Preservation Committee expensed and projects.
9. Deposit $289,300 in the Town's Other Post Employment Fund.
10. Amend town bylaws to create a revolving fund to cover costs associated with operating emergency dispensing sites and clinics and set a spending limit of $50,000 for fiscal 2024.
11. Set a spending limit of $375,000 for Manchester recreation programs in fiscal 2024.
12. Allow town offices to be closed on Saturdays.
13. Rescind the established parking fines of $25 and implement a new parking fine of $50.
14. Require any residential building with more than four units to have sprinklers.
15. Allow the Select Board to research, develop and enter into a contract for aggregate electric services.
16. Levy special assessments to pay for the laying of water pipes.
17. Amend the zoning bylaws, by adding a new “Section 8.6 Adult Entertainment.”
18. Modify town bylaws regarding accessory dwellings in single residences.
19. Add new section to the bylaws governing senior housing and facilities offering nursing care.
20. Reduce the tax rate.
The full Town Meeting warrant can be found at www.manchester.ma.us.
