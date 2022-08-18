Shops pop-up on Main Street

It took more than a village to activate an empty storefront at Harbor Village at 206 Main St.
It took the efforts of the city, a state grant, Action Inc., a company called UpNext which specializes in facilitating pop-ups, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and two entrepreneurs to open two pop-up shops in the space through a new program called Project: Pop-Up Gloucester.
At noon Tuesday, a host of people cut the ribbon on the two pop-ups, Beached Goods and Create & Escape Creative Studios that have sprung up in the retail space in the mixed income apartment community of Harbor Village. It’s the inaugural pair of businesses looking to test their brands in America’s oldest seaport, without the commitment of a long-term lease for a storefront, or having to buy property. One of the businesses, Create & Escape, has already helped with the revitalization of another Main Street, the one in downtown Peabody.
Project: Pop-Up Gloucester allows small and fledgling businesses to incubate in a storefront for two months at subsidized rates. After that time, a new pair of business owners will move in. The goal is to activate a sleepy part of Main Street where the former hotspot Cameron’s Restaurant used to be located, across from the Gloucester VA Clinic.
Gloucester native and Peabody resident Wendy Lattof and her sister Debbie Thibodeau operate Create & Escape, a do-it-yourself creative studio. Beached Goods is an online seller of “North Shore” sweatshirts and beach gear owned by Sadie Restivo of Danvers. Restivo is dipping her toe in the water of a brick-and-mortar store.
“We love being creative and we love having fun with our creativity,” Lattof said. “We were so excited about this opportunity and even more excited to be teamed up with Sadie (Restivo) and her brand and her company. Popping Up Next has really done something great for Main Street. Just being here in the short time that we have, seeing the people come by so excited, the residents, to see something activated on Main Street. The response has been overwhelming and so positive, and it’s been such a pleasure to work with everyone who’s brought this together, especially Sadie.”
Lattof said her sister spotted this as an opportunity, given that 25% of their existing customers come from Gloucester and Rockport. Lattof said they had a similar experience in Peabody, opening their original store through a Lease It Local program through the city of Peabody and the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We figured this was a great opportunity to test how we would do in Gloucester to see if there was some long-term possibilities that could happen here,” Lattof said.
Restivo, the owner of Beached Goods, said, “I’m very, very grateful for the opportunity.” Restivo had been selling online only for the past year until she got this opportunity. “It’s not only a big opportunity for me but I think a lot of my customers are super happy to just have a space to be able to shop in person.”
She said it was also an opportunity for her to be able to reach a new customer base. She learned about Project: Pop-Up through Instagram where she does most of her marketing and sales. She spotted the opportunity through the Innovate Gloucester page.
Nearly two dozen applicants competed for the program grants, with special consideration given to businesses owned by Blacks, indigenous and people of color, women or low-income.
“It’s fantastic that they are here,” said Sal Di Stefano, the city’s economic development director, who wrote the grant for the program and contracted UpNext to facilitate it. The hope is the businesses will either lease space at 206 Main St. or find a space nearby.
“Our goal was to really bring a vibrant retail concept or multiple concepts into the city along Main Street and just give an opportunity to make testing out the brick-and-mortar waters more accessible,” said Allison Yee, UpNext’s founder and CEO.
Business owners do not receive any of the grant funding, which totaled $50,000, but the money is meant to remove barriers to opening a store. According to a the program’s spokesperson, the funding covers the operation of the program and expenses for the rent subsidy, utilities, furniture, a point-of-sale system, signage, consulting and other things. The popup shops pay a small portion of the rent, and they do not have to pay first- and last-month’s rent or a put down a security deposit. The program is expected to run until Dec. 31, and if those running the program can find other sources of support, they hope to keep it going or even expand it.
Mayor Greg Verga thanked the businesses “for taking a chance and I wish you guys the best of luck here. COVID has really done a number on small businesses and this is just one small way through our Local Rapid Recovery Plan to help new businesses get off the ground.”
“This is a very strategically important property on Main Street and it’s nice to see it come to life in the way that you guys are bringing it to life,” said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester.
In presenting special mayor citations to the businesses, Verga thanked the various stakeholders involved, including the Baker-Polito administration, the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and the North Shore Alliance for Economic Development for the grant funding.
Verga also recognized the city’s community development team, including David Fields, the city’s new community development director.
Verga also thanked the city’s partners at Action Inc. and officials at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber.
Harbor Village is owned jointly by Action and North Shore Community Development Coalition, said Action CEO Peggy Hegarty-Steck. She said Action is renting out the space and subletting it to the businesses.
“For us it’s just a great way to make an even bigger connection with this building and the rest of the neighborhood,” she said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.