A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a 2,900-square-foot addition to The Open Door food pantry on Emerson Avenue that officials said would help it better alleviate hunger on Cape Ann and in other communities when it’s completed next spring.
The groundbreaking was attended by about 75 people, including supporters, staff, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, Mayor Greg Verga, Cape Ann Veterans Services Director Adam Curcuru, and City Councilors Jason Grow, Tony Gross and Jeff Worthley. Remarks were also made by The Open Door Board Co-Chair Chris Barker. State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante was unable to attend due to family reasons, but an aide from her office was in attendance.
“This is indeed an exciting day for Cape Ann and The Open Door,” Verga said, “and I’m so happy to be here to celebrate this major step with all of you as we break ground on the expansion of their facility.”
The Open Door Food and Nutrition Center, as the project is called, will connect two properties, 26 and 28 Emerson Ave.
“This completed project behind me,” said The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine, “will provide a full-scale production kitchen with a double line to make meals that bring nutrition and joy to the tables of people in our communities.”
“It will increase our capacity to use donated food,” she said. ”It will add cold and dry storage, enhance client service areas, increase transportation capacity, help us invest in our technology architecture and improve the living environment for people when tough times come.”
The nonprofit, she said, serves 1 in 6 Gloucester residents, and it served 1 in 5 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also serves those in Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Essex, Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Boxford, Hamilton and Wenham.
The Open Door never missed a day of service during the pandemic, despite public health restrictions, LaFontaine said, as it experienced a 27% increase in requests for food assistance. The increased demand highlighted the need for the project.
But, the pandemic delayed the start of the project, causing its price to skyrocket, LaFontaine said, from $2.25 million to $4.4 million.
“Before the pandemic, we knew that we needed to increase our capacity, but several months into the pandemic, we knew just how much we needed to adapt,” she said. “Our mission was never clearer, and our connections were never dearer.”
LaFontaine said later this month, The Open Door leaders plan to go before the city’s ARPA Listening Group, which has been hearing from the community on ways to spend $23 million in COVID-19 relief funds the city has received. While Mayor Verga was present, she asked those who thought the project was important to raise their hands, and most did.
“The Open Door continues to lead the way when it comes to food security and when it comes to nutrition for everyone in our community,” said Tarr, who set the stage for Verga to come to the microphone by saying the Massachusetts Senate has an amendment pending in the state budget “for another $100,000 for The Open Door.”
“No pressure,” Tarr chided Verga, who noted as he came to the microphone that Gross was a member of the ARPA Listening Group.
