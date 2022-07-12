Organizers of the annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar are gearing up for this summer event.
The year’s bazaar is scheduled to run Aug. 4 through 6 in the downtown area.
The Gloucester Merchant Association is looking for nonprofits, local artisans, food vendors and off Main Street vendors to take part in this long-standing city tradition.
“Please join us at the biggest Gloucester marketplace of the year and celebrate the 63rd annual Sidewalk Bazaar,” said Joe Ciolino, director.
Applications can be found online at GloucesterMerchantAssociation.org or call Ciolino at his store, The Weathervane, at 978-281-1227.