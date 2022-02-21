School vacation on Cape Ann kicked off Monday with a few rumbles — at least at Art Haven in Gloucester.
The non-profit art center is offering STEAM — science, technology, engineering art and math — classes for schoolchildren this week.
Participants on Monday created volcanoes that erupted through a chemical reaction between household vinegar, dish soap and baking soda.
To make less of mess, the children took their volcanoes outside, placing them atop newspapers laid out on the sidewalk before adding the vinegar to set off the reaction.