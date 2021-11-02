With a new double kayak from the community, a local nature enthusiast can paddle the waters once again.
After Newburyport-based kayaker Matthew MacKenzie of River Rock Excursions raised the money to replace Chris Leghorn’s double kayak that had disappeared earlier this year, Leghorn is back doing her favorite activity.
“Matt is one of the most kind and generous people I know and I am deeply, deeply grateful for all he has done for me,” Leghorn said. “I’m sure, anyone who will go on one of his River Rock Expeditions will find out exactly what I mean.”
“Thank you Matt for this new fabulous kayak, for some awesome paddling and for a special new friendship,” she added.
In September, Leghorn’s kayak went missing.
As someone working through a degenerative eye disease that causes her to lose her vision, the loss of her kayak hit Leghorn especially hard.
“The loss was so huge,” she said at the time of the kayak’s disappearance. “I am deeply sad this activity has been stolen from me, and I seriously don’t know when I will be able to replace it.”
But when MacKenzie heard of her story, he rallied the community together to raise the money to replace it.
The community exceeded the fundraiser’s expectations, raising $1,475 for the purchase of a new kayak.
To celebrate her new ride, Leghorn, her friend Jude, and MacKenzie paddled along the Ipswich River last week.
“This would not have been possible without all of you who came together to help out,” MacKenzie wrote on his Facebook page. “I know Chris is very thankful and I am as well. I’m thankful for a cool project, an amazing community and most of all a new friendship.”
