MANCHESTER — This Friday through Sunday, the YMCA of the North Shore is presenting "Shrek The Musical Jr." at Manchester Memorial Elementary School.
The musical's cast features fourth- and fifth-graders from Essex and Manchester Memorial elementary schools.
"This is the first time this type of production, bringing students from both schools together to perform in one production, has been done," said director Heidi Dallin. The Essex actors are bused to Memorial after school for rehearsals.
"Shrek Jr." is also the just the second production to be produced on Manchester Memorial stage since theschool was built, Dallin pointed out, adding the school-run fifth-grade play in March was the first.
The musical is based on the Oscar-winning "Shrek" movie and tells the tale of the ogre Shrek as he and his best friend Donkey lead a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue the red-haired Princess Fiona. Along the way, he and friends discover the importance of what is on the inside as opposed to the outside and find true acceptance.
For this 90-minute production, music direction is by Rin Wolter, stage management by Jenny Hersey, and set, costume and prop design by Sarah Vandewalle. There will be a 20-minute intermission.
Performances at Manchester Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St. in Manchester, are Friday, May 20, and Saturday. May 21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. Tickets, $15 adults, $10 students may be purchased at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/ymca-of-the-north-shore/shrek-the-musical-jr-81597 or at the door. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged, Dallin said.