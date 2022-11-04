ROCKPORT — “The Little Shop Of Horrors” opens Friday night and invites the public in over the weekend.
The Rockport High School Drama Llamas stages its version of the hit Broadway show Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m.
This is the high school drama club’s first full-length musical production in nearly three years, following the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Rockport High English and drama teacher Denise Ferazzi.
The show features a talking, singing and bloodthirsty plant, Audrey II, and a team of puppeteers.
“The RHS Drama Llamas have proudly built their own series of plant puppets to bring the man-eating character of Audrey II to life,” Ferazzi said.
This musical — featuring rock ‘n’ roll, doo-wop, and Motown tunes— takes a satirical look at science fiction, “B” movies, and the musical comedy genre itself.
Performances will take place at the John Lane Auditorium, on the Rockport High and Middle School campus, 24 Jerden’s Lane.
There is a suggested donation of $10 for admission.