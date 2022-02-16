The fifth-graders of West Parish Elementary are presenting their annual musical this week before their families this week.
Performances of “Shrek,” based on the 2001 movie by DreamWorks, are Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. A showing was also held Tuesday night.
Director of the show is Heidi Dallin. Music director is Marian Wolter. Funding in part came from the Gloucester Education Foundation.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the audience for the shows is being limited to family members.